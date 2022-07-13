The McGregor City Council held a public hearing at 6 p.m. prior to its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 5, to begin formalizing the process of designating the city as a conduit issuer for Riverwood Healthcare’s facility expansion project.
Thomas Mayfield and Tucker Plumstead, financial advisors for Riverwood, employed by National Healthcare Capital, requested the city adopt a resolution serving as a conduit issuer for $9 million in 2022 and up to $8 million in 2023. Conduit financing is a means for public entities to raise capital via tax-exempt municipal bonds to fund large-scale projects, which benefit the general public. Mayfield explained the financial planning for the project is underway with Bremer Bank, completing details to lay out the business aspects of the transaction. The council approved resolution 202209 to proceed with serving as a conduit issuer.
Old business
The regular meeting convened at 6:07 p.m. Demolition has been completed on a recently city-acquired home using TIF (Tax Increment Financing) funds to cover the cost. The city hopes to use the land to meet future housing needs and is seeking potential developers. The city will continue to pursue the demolition of another residence on Main Street and attempt to recoup the costs from the homeowner. Vandalism damage at Pine Rail Park had been repaired. The city office building has been listed for sale with a stipulation to allow the city to rent the building for a period of time as needed.
Police chief and commissioner
Mayor Dake Olson reported on a recent meeting with various business owners. Interest was expressed in contracting with Aitkin County to provide a police sub-station in the McGregor area to increase police presence and services. Mayor Olson explained it would be more cost effective for the city to contract with the county versus hiring an individual city officer.
Sewer and water
The council approved a resolution to purchase and install an air exchange unit in the wellhouse to prevent corrosion on various components at a cost of $4,800 and to replace well number two at a cost of $9,000.
City Head of Maintenance Jeff Budnick noted lift station repair work in the amount of $37,587 would need to be included in the city’s budgeting process. Budnick stated that lift stations had been vacuumed out and bids have been requested for sewer jetting. Budnick also reported he had addressed the question of multiple sewer lines on a resident’s property, one of which is designated for a camper rental space. The council determined there will be a charge for the additional designated line for the summer months with the charge revisited for winter months if there is no use of the line.
Community Center
Council member Terry Hensel commented that oven hoods are cleaned annually at the center and ovens are cleaned as needed by those in charge of the center’s rental. Olson added there was no update on soil borings to be completed at the center to determine the foundation’s integrity.
City streets
Budnick reported calcium for dust control had been applied and a culvert was repaired. The council approved a resolution for Roth Paving to repair a pothole on Maddy and Hesper at a cost of $3,700.
Maintenance
Budnick updated the council on recent projects, including replacement of a fire department garage door, spraying of the dump box and replacement of mower head seals. The council also discussed the process of placing memorial benches in town and the need to clarify who is responsible to pay for the mounting costs. Clerk Brittany Sorensen will provide the council with a format and guidelines for future consideration.
Airport
Council member Bob Merritt reported mowing is going well with the new contracted employee and fuel prices were raised at the airport. Olson stated Wheels Night held at the airport was a successful event.
Fire/ambulance
Discussion on a personnel policy relating to the fire department was tabled. The council agreed that employees returning from medical leave should be required to provide a doctor’s clearance note.
Olson commented on the previous discussion regarding the formation of the Ambulance Service Taxing District within the McGregor Area Ambulance Service’s Primary Service Area (PSA). Olson had informed the council there is an opportunity to increase the level of emergency medical care for residents by creating an Ambulance Taxing District in order to fund a 24-hour-a-day on-duty ambulance crew to increase the level of service from basic to advanced life support. He will provide an update at a future meeting.
Other topics and concerns
Olson reported Growth Innovations is interested in building an apartment building in Aitkin County. Representatives recently visited and identified some areas that would be ideal for potential development of housing units. Updates will be ongoing.
The council discussed the process of contacting homeowners, personally then by letter, regarding keeping properties in town clear of excess debris.
A window had been damaged at the library by a BB gun, and an estimate for repair is being obtained. The next meeting of the library board is July 19.
Clerk’s report
A resolution was approved to transfer $40,253.71 from the water and sewer department, $2,668 from the fire department and $4,871.80 from the ambulance department to the city for second quarter expenses.
Sorensen reported the city and the McGregor Area Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to apply for Aitkin County Community Development grant funding for beautification projects and for demolition expenses. Sorensen also noted the city had received the remainder of its American Rescue Plan Act grant in the amount of $19,834.72.
The council adopted a resolution designating Bruce Miller, Michelle Brantner and Brittany Sorensen as official city election judges for 2022. Brantner abstained from voting.
Previous McGregor City Council minutes can be requested by contacting Sorensen at Brittany@mcgregorcity.com.
The next council meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. at the fire station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.