McGregor Fire Department Training Officer, Scott Turner, and McGregor Fire Chief, James Carr, presented an update on the proposed new McGregor Fire Hall project at the Dec. 7 McGregor City Council meeting.
Turner reported the fire hall plans and technical drawings have been finalized. Bid packages are being completed with the advertisement for bids to be published for three consecutive weeks in the city’s legal newspaper in December. The bid opening is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Jan. 4. Bids will be presented to the McGregor City Council at the Jan. 4 meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. at the McGregor Fire Hall building. The council will approve the final bid subject to appropriate qualifications.
Turner reported the fire department has been working with architect, Jim Lucachick, and construction managers, the Contegrity Group, on the steel frame structure and defining clear objectives. The project management company will advertise the project to obtain the best possible prices and bids and allow local contractors an opportunity to be part of the project. “All project objectives hinge on safety – to provide safe and adequate facilities here, now and in the future,” said Turner. It was reported there are currently 26 McGregor firefighters, with seven of them being new in Firefighter I, indicating a good interest from young people in continuing to provide adequate services into the future.
Turner provided council members with specific project safety objectives in the areas of operational and environmental safety for firefighters and for public safety. Firefighter safety will be enhanced by having all equipment staged in one location with each truck situated so it has a clear exit through a dedicated door; by providing appropriate air cycling equipment to meet clean indoor air standards; and by allowing adequate space in the truck bay to perform safety inspections, cleaning and repairs to critical response equipment.
Public safety objectives will be met by providing a facility large enough to house newer and larger fire trucks in an upgraded fleet and to allow response equipment to be staged in one location to speed up response times in life-safety situations.
“Financially, we are sitting in really good shape,” continued Turner. The project is in the $1.4 to $1.5 million range and the department has a nearly sufficient fund balance on hand. Turner noted the department also qualified for a 0% interest USDA loan for $360,000 (see May 19, 2021 “McGregor moves one step closer to new fire hall” article in the Aitkin Age). The complete financial package will be updated and presented as the bid process moves forward.
Turner expressed his gratitude to the council for its support of the fire hall project process. “This is a big deal for us and the public that we serve because our response is going to be that much better,” concluded Turner.
An additional $10,000 donation was accepted at the meeting from the Tamarack Sno-Flyers for the fire hall project, and the McGregor Lions Club had previously donated $5,000.
INSURANCE POLICY RENEWAL
Nate Jackson, Pine Insurance Agency representative, addressed the board to discuss the annual renewal of the city’s insurance policy through the League of Minnesota Cities commercial insurance agency.
Jackson explained the city has a $1.5 million liability limit, which represents no change from the past coverage. Jackson presented an overview of the city’s property, licensed and non-licensed equipment coverage, annual rate and audit process. “I have reviewed the policy extensively this year to ensure city-owned property and vehicles are adequately insured,” said Jackson. “The city can also expect a dividend check in the spring based on statewide claims from the previous year.”
Jackson explained the policy also includes cyber protection coverage. “Cyber crimes have been a growing issue for cities over the past five years and I advise not paying any online invoices without verbal communication,” cautioned Jackson. The insurance company provides cyber safety best practices on itswebsite.
“The League of Minnesota Cities insures brand new buildings up to $3 million in value, such as the new fire hall, with no charge for the first year,” concluded Jackson. The insurance company will be notified of the start and completion of construction. The policy renewal was unanimously adopted by the council.
AMBULANCE SERVICE REPORT
Amanda Sample, McGregor Area Ambulance Service crew chief, presented the Transmedic ambulance billing company’s recommended rate changes, including a proposed increase from $1,425 to $1,500 per run and an increase in mileage fee from $20 to $23. The council approved the rate increase along with the annual ambulance service contract, which was also renewed with the county.
Sample also reported new defibrillator monitors were ordered and a regional training session with North Memorial Ambulance Service and other emergency response personnel will be held Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. at the McGregor High School to focus on hemorrhage control in stressful situations.
Sample reported on the completion of an update orientation packet and said she is working on a grant for a vehicle acquisition and on updating departmental policies.
STAFFING
The council voted unanimously to classify city clerk Brittany Sorensen as a full-time employee, having reached 620 hours of time worked and also voted to provide her with a .50 per hour increase in wages. The council also approved a motion to pay down compensatory time for two employees.
DEPARTMENT REPORTS
McGregor City Head of Maintenance, Jeff Budnick, reported on the review of a 10-year contract to lock in the price with KLM Company for cleaning the water tower. The tower will be cleaned next year. There is also a need for a new mixer and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) control box for the water tower, which will provide for future efficiency and remote monitoring. Budnick explained the need for a new transducer in the well house of the water tower, which will help prevent water loss and help determine appropriate tank levels. Residents were notified that water would be shut off temporarily on Dec. 14 for the repair. Budnick also recommended proceeding with jetting sewers and cleaning lift stations as part of routine and preventative maintenance. All recommendations were approved.
Budnick also reported on the need for culvert repairs on Kirsch Avenue, unique sewer assessments on a few properties, a sewer repair by a private company, the need to replace “no parking” signs across from the post office and electrical upgrades completed at Pine Rail Park.
Mayor Olson reported complaints of speeding on Kirsch Avenue, which have been communicated to police for follow-up. Budnick will look into signage for this area.
Councilman Merritt reported on a Bobcat issue at the airport and that a new fuel tank with a credit card reader had been installed. There was discussion on the accuracy of fuel gauges. The next airport zoning meeting is scheduled for Dec. 29.
COMMUNITY CENTER
The city of McGregor applied for a Small Cities Development Program’s competitive grant for funding to repair the roof and flooring at the McGregor Community Center. More information will be available Dec. 20.
TOWN PROPERTIES
The council discussed a request to rent office space, which will be cleaned and prepared for rental. A house, which is in probate, will be purchased by the city for legal fees and property taxes of $1,080. Mayor Olson reported the city is applying for housing and blighted buildings grants to help meet the need for more area housing.
MCGREGOR LIBRARY
The need for maintenance of tile was addressed with Budnick to follow up. There had been prior discussion on removal of a pine tree in front of the library, but a decision was made to trim it instead. Information was provided from Greta Kulju, McGregor Library Board chairperson, for a memorial brick garden at the library for future consideration.
OTHER BUSINESS
Council members commended Tori Fredrickson for her efforts and coordination of help in decorating Pine Rail Heritage Park for the holidays and the recent visit from Santa and Jeff Budnick for putting up the town’s Christmas tree in the park.
