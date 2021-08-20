Brittany Sorensen joined the McGregor City Council Aug. 4 as the new city clerk. Sorensen graduated from McGregor High School in 2011 and resides with her boyfriend in McGregor.
“I love McGregor and I’m happy to be able to call this place my home,” Sorensen said. “It is that love that motivated me to apply for the position.”
As a former office manager at Zorbaz on Big Zandy, she has experience in organization, customer service and problem solving.
“I plan to continue making those things a priority within my new position,” Sorensen said. As clerk for the council she hopes to help expedite improvements in the local community and be a friendly face for people stopping by the office.
This is not just a great career opportunity for Sorensen. She explained, “it’s my way of better serving the community.”
In June, McGregor’s former city clerk Deanna Casale left McGregor City Council to pursue a new job as a customer experience coordinator at Capital One.
Casale was city clerk for nearly six years. Dake Olson, mayor of McGregor, said she did an excellent job and wishes her well in her new job.
Sorensen enjoys the small town atmosphere of McGregor.
“It’s not a normal day if you don’t get waved to at least once, whether you are walking down the street or driving in your car,” she said. It’s a very close-knit community.”
