McGregor High School Principal Bob Staska told school board members at the district’s Jan. 25 meeting that the staff is glad to be back in school.
There continues to be stress around having some kids distance learning and some back in school, Staska said.
Superintendent Brad Johnson said that 65 students are still choosing distance learning, but several families have returned to school. More are returning than leaving to do distance learning, he said. Johnson believes that most of the learners are doing well with distance learning.
Johnson reported that Gov. Walz is working with the Minnesota legislature to get some additional COVID-19 response money appropriated for schools.
NEW SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER
Jon Cline is the new school resource officer. Staska said he is glad to have Cline on board.
BOARD MEMBER COMPENSATION
The topic of compensation was tabled at the previous meeting of the board. The disparity among districts with regard to board compensation made it difficult for board members to make a decision.
Board members discussed per-meeting compensation as compared to a monthly salary, in case members have a conflict and cannot attend a meeting.
Per diem payment for board members attending meetings was left at $55 per board meeting with half meetings at $75 and $150 for full-day meetings.
Board position annual salaries were set at $450 for chair, $300 for vice chair, and $100 for clerk. Treasurer salary was increased to $55 per month.
COVID-19 UPDATE
Five spots were allocated for staff vaccinations at a clinic in Mountain Iron, said Aitkin County Public Health Director Erin Melz.
Three staff members took advantage of that. This week there are 15 spots allocated, but it’s first come, first served.
It’s hard to know how many people will actually get in to get their shots in Mt. Iron.
Public health staff will be going to McGregor to give vaccinations. These are just for the staff, not for students or families, said Melz. More than 70 staff members said they wanted to have a vaccination, said Johnson.
BUILDING UPDATE
Architects came to the school the week of Jan. 18 to work on drawings. Builders are coming to take a look at the building on Feb. 8, and bids will be opened at the end of February.
SPORTS UPDATE
Basketball is back, and parents are getting emails saying most of the games at school are being live streamed.
Staska said that although there is no cost to have games live streamed, apart from paying people to do it at the game; it does add a cost to each game. He said that students can already watch their games on the HUDL application.
“Scheduling has been a challenge”, said Staska. All changes to game details are posted.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The board gave its approval for the hiring of Rashad Gayden as head coach for boys basketball and Brandon Johnson as boys basketball junior high coach.
The acceptance of donations to the district from Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative, Wells Fargo and Pine Insurance Agency was approved by the board. Ski trips are being planned for grades 3-4 and 5-6 at Long Lake Conservation Center.
Business manager Shauna Dalchow said approximately $500,000 more in COVID-19 funds was allocated to the district; Dalchow was not aware of a deadline for spending down the funds.
The ISD4 board will have a work session Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The next regular meeting will be Feb. 22 at the school auditorium, also at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.