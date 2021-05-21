The McGregor City Council approved the fire department’s request to take out a $360,000 loan with the Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative Revolving Loan Fund to cover the building costs of a new fire hall May 4.
The fire department will pay back the loan over a 10-year period. The existing building replacement fund is sufficient to cover the loan payments without having to raise the fire department’s budget.
The total proposed budget for the fire hall is $1,400,000. The remaining $1,040,000 will come from the Fire Department Capital Fund with the city of McGregor.
The fund includes contributions from both the City of McGregor and the 18 full or partial townships it serves.
TRAIN DEPOT
Tim and Jan Elledge of the McGregor area purchased the original train depot in McGregor, on County Road 8 at Mable Avenue. The Elledges plan to restore the structure and make it a craft store, farmers market and antique market.
Dake Olson, mayor of McGregor said, “people are really interested in seeing the Depot saved.” The original structure was completed in 1907.
NEW WELCOME SIGNS
The City of McGregor installed three new welcome signs outside the city. The signs are located on Hwy. 210 coming in from the west and the east. The other sign is on Hwy. 65 when coming from the north. A fourth sign will be installed in the coming weeks. Its location has yet to be decided; one council member suggested VFW Post 2747.
