The May 3 McGregor City Council meeting began with Mayor Dake Olson notifying the council that the city had been unable to contact a homeowner of a property deemed hazardous and ordered to be removed at the council’s April meeting. The owner will continue to be pursued and Olson will follow up on clarifying when the structure can be lawfully demolished.
The council approved a resolution to accept the bid from Abdo, the city’s accounting firm, in the amount of $5,000-$7,000 to work with the city in developing a formal budget. Clerk Brittany Sorensen also explained Abdo had submitted a bid for a utility rate study in the amount of $10,500 for future consideration.
A resolution was approved to direct Ehlers, the city’s financial consultant, to put a city bond to market if Grand Timber Bank is not interested in it.
The council reviewed a list of property owners who are not paying the base rate for city water and of those not hooked up to city water or sewer. There were two properties not paying the base water rate and 16 not utilizing city sewer services. The council determined a new ordinance should be drafted requiring hook-up to city water and sewer for new properties and when properties change hands.
McGregor City Head of Maintenance Jeff Budnick will also follow-up on some meter-related issues.
There was a report of vandalism at Pine Rail Park. Temporary cameras are in place. The amount for damaged gazebo railings was estimated at $550. Law enforcement authorities have been notified and the suspect identified. A resolution was passed unanimously to purchase WiFi security camera devices for up to $1,000 to be placed around the city.
SEWER AND WATER
Olson and Budnick reported on the condition of the city’s former sewer pond site in assessing the property for future use. The estimate for fill is extremely costly.
The council approved a resolution to renew the annual service contract with Minnesota Pump Works in the amount of $1,336.50, which would provide service for the city’s 16 pump stations. A resolution was approved for an annual contract with Thein Well for $275 to inspect and service the city’s wells.
It was determined a bump exists in a sewer line and a lengthy connection line has contributed to a homeowner having trouble with a frozen sewer line this past winter. The council discussed the option of requesting the homeowner run water during the colder winter months and would reimburse her for a portion of her water bill to prevent the line from freezing. Mayor Olson reviewed an opinion on sewer repairs from the Minnesota League of Minnesota Cities and noted an opinion could also be obtained from the city’s attorney on repair of lines. Discussion will continue at the next council meeting.
Olson reported the sewer pond drainage should be sampled to determine the appropriate phosphorous levels are maintained. Phosphorous levels could be reduced by added filtration. Budnick will follow up.
A motion to reinstate late fees for utility bills and assess them, effective July 1, was unanimously approved. Late payment fees for utilities had been suspended by the city due to the impact of Covid-19. A notice will be sent out to residents with their next utility bills.
COMMUNITY CENTER
The council reviewed the findings of Northland Consulting Engineering on the status of the community center. It was determined that there has been significant settling of the floor slab. Further settling would be troublesome in maintaining the structure. The engineering firm suggested contracting with Chosen Valley Testing, geotechnical engineers, to bore soil samples and determine if there could be additional foundation settling. The council unanimously approved the $4,000 contract with Chosen Valley to proceed with boring.
The community center also needs a new roof and siding. Grant funding for these expenses could be pursued and the McGregor Lions Club is planning a fundraiser to help defray the costs of these repairs.
STREETS
Budnick will obtain quotes for culvert replacements on Kirsch Ave. Sorensen will provide information regarding the guidelines for the formal bidding process. Budnick also reported the potholes near the school entrance off Hwy. 210 have been repaired and he is working with Aitkin County to apply calcium chloride to two streets in McGregor for dust control at a cost of $210.
AIRPORT
Commissioner Bob Merritt reported a grant is being pursued for the airport runway extension. It was noted that hangar contents should be identified.
PUBLIC LIBRARY
It was clarified that library funds will be used to remove a large memorial tree in front of the library. The bid for removal was approved at the April council meeting. The library board is considering using the wood to construct a gazebo with electricity for future events. The board is planning fundraisers to help cover the cost, including selling memorial bricks.
FIRE DEPARTMENT, FIRE RELIEF, AMBULANCE DEPARTMENT
The council approved the purchase of a 1992 rescue fire truck in the amount of $20,000.
COMMUNITY TOPICS
There was a request for parking five campers in town during an upcoming ATV ride event. Olson will follow up on a potential suitable location.
The council approved a bid from Martin’s Tree Service in the amount of $700 for the removal of three pine trees from a recently city-acquired property. The wood will be stacked and listed for free pick-up.
Olson reported the city was notified it can purchase some tax-forfeited lots from the county for $1 if the property is used for public good. The lots are located near the Soo Line and water tower. The council will discuss further.
Olson noted he had contacted a property owner regarding concerns over the need to clean up debris on the property.
MAINTENANCE DEPARTMENT
Budnick reported two new designated parking signs had been purchased for the city building. The state is working on removal of dead trees at the rest area. Budnick and Brantner will work on placing a memorial bench near the Country House. Damage to a panel on a bay door and truck windshield will be covered by the city and not turned into insurance.
CLERK’S REPORT
The council approved the transfer of $1,942.14 from the fire department and the transfer of $7,191.64 from the ambulance department and an additional $11,779.58 from water and sewer (due to the city from a loan payment) into the general fund for the first quarter of 2022.
A resolution to elect the standard allowance available under the revenue loss provision of the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was approved. Sorensen explained ARPA funds can be used for various government needs.
The renewal of the VFW’s liquor license was approved.
The next city council meeting will be held Tuesday, June 7, at 6 p.m. at the McGregor Fire Station.
