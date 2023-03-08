Superintendent Brad Johnson

Superintendent Brad Johnson gave a district-wide update during a McGregor School Board meeting held on Feb. 27.

The McGregor School Board had an eventful regular meeting on Feb. 27 as the board accepted donations, resignations and new hires. 

Over $27,000 in donations were accepted from the following organizations: $3,000 from the Minnewawa Sportsmen’s Club, $2,800 from the McGregor Fire Department, $17,500 from McGregor Lions Club, $2,200 from the Palisade Fire Department, $500 from Mille Lacs Energy Community Trust Fund and $2,500 from McGregor Lakes Area Community Fund.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.