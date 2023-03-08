The McGregor School Board had an eventful regular meeting on Feb. 27 as the board accepted donations, resignations and new hires.
Over $27,000 in donations were accepted from the following organizations: $3,000 from the Minnewawa Sportsmen’s Club, $2,800 from the McGregor Fire Department, $17,500 from McGregor Lions Club, $2,200 from the Palisade Fire Department, $500 from Mille Lacs Energy Community Trust Fund and $2,500 from McGregor Lakes Area Community Fund.
“Pretty unbelievable,” said board member Jordan Moser. “We’re very fortunate to have all these organizations that do what they do.”
Accepted promotions included Abigail Brimacomb as part-time to full-time paraprofessional and Kevin Pittman as a four-hour food service worker to seven-hour.
Approved hirings included Seanna Donnelly as a part-time paraprofessional, Christine Davis as paraprofessional, LeAnn Poirier as long-term occupational therapist substitute, Shelly Wahlin as long-term preschool assistant substitute and Kathy Walner and Lindsay Seely as four-hour food service workers.
Resignations included Heather Collins and Cindy Jankowski as food service workers.
School Updates
Fourth graders are going on a previously postponed ice fishing trip. Other students are going on a ski trip.
Fifth and sixth grades had a “well attended” dance, according to Superintendent Brad Johnson.
As for other new teachers, “we have two math teacher interviews set up,” said Johnson.
Conferences will be on March 9 and 13.
Enrollment
Enrollment is up for the older kids. “High school has seen a bump in student enrollment in the last two weeks,” said Johnson.
Student Reps
One of the board’s student representatives asked if there was a possibility for seniors to buy their graduation caps to decorate and keep. The current cap and gown setup is that seniors borrow the ensemble from the school. More information will be collected before a decision is made.
Other business
The 2023-2024 school calendar was approved. The school will have early outs each month on the second Tuesday.
Board member Heather Sorensen requested adding “strategic plan update” to future agendas as a standing item.
The board talked about the potential of adding a history wall and how information could be collected at the upcoming all-school reunion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.