Steve Simon in McGregor

Secretary of State Steve Simon visited the McGregor area on Oct. 17 to discuss elections, business issues and future plans for the area. Simon regularly visits with representatives from all of Minnesota’s 87 counties to gain local perspective and input. Pictured, from left: Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, McGregor Mayor Dake Olson, McGregor City Clerk Brittany Sorensen and McGregor Area Chamber of Commerce Director Kari Horbacz. 

 Secretary Simon’s Office

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon met with local officials in McGregor Oct. 17. 

The office of the secretary of state not only oversees elections, it also serves as a “welcome mat” for the state’s businesses, providing state registration and other business tools and support.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.