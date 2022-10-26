Secretary of State Steve Simon visited the McGregor area on Oct. 17 to discuss elections, business issues and future plans for the area. Simon regularly visits with representatives from all of Minnesota’s 87 counties to gain local perspective and input. Pictured, from left: Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, McGregor Mayor Dake Olson, McGregor City Clerk Brittany Sorensen and McGregor Area Chamber of Commerce Director Kari Horbacz.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon met with local officials in McGregor Oct. 17.
The office of the secretary of state not only oversees elections, it also serves as a “welcome mat” for the state’s businesses, providing state registration and other business tools and support.
The McGregor meeting included Mayor Dake Olson, McGregor City Clerk Brittany Sorensen and McGregor Area Chamber of Commerce Director Kari Horbacz. “It was a really good meeting,” said Simon, “and the mayor has an interesting perspective since he is a business owner himself, so the discussion wasn’t just about his mayoral duties but also about the other hat he wears as a business owner.” Olson is co-owner of Block North Brew Pub, Aitkin.
Topics covered in the meeting included the area’s recovery from the height of the pandemic, business issues, labor shortages and what is on the horizon for the community.
Businesses and labor shortages
It was reported the McGregor area has actually realized growth during the past years with a few new businesses opening.
Simon said he has heard the concern statewide - that it is tougher than ever to attract and retain people. “Although, I have also heard the silver lining is, if there is one thing the pandemic taught us, people in certain lines of work are free geographically in a way they’ve never been before. People don’t necessarily have to live close to a business they work for because they can do more over Zoom. The hope is people who may have cabins in the McGregor area might think about a full-time move. That is something, longer-term, people are definitely thinking about. There is real opportunity there for a lot of communities,” noted Simon.
Voting
The group was able to share input on local elections and voting, including the city’s recent return to in-person voting, mail-in voting and election judge recruitment. “Overseeing elections is a responsibility in cities and townships, and it was reported McGregor was in good shape,” explained Simon.
On the horizon
The group discussed the future of McGregor, including job growth associated with the potential expansion of nickel mining and how the job and residence generator is intertwined with housing and labor concerns. Discussion also took place on the need for making better access to broadband a priority.
“I feel McGregor is a resilient place with a positive future,” concluded Simon.
“Secretary Simon was genuinely interested in our opinions regarding our city elections and local economy,” commented Olson. “He was glad to hear Clerk Brittany Sorensen’s report that the process of switching back to in-person voting was going well and that she also felt the voting process was secure. I was excited to hear Secretary Simon also believed strongly there were new economic opportunities for rural communities due to the increased availability of broadband internet and the flexibility of remote working brought about by the pandemic. It was a pleasure to meet Secretary Simon and an honor he chose to meet with us.”
