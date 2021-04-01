Mike Strodtman, a source-water protection specialist with MN Rural Water Associations, recently spoke in front of the McGregor City Council about an upcoming amendment to McGregor’s Wellhead Protection Plan.
“We are federally required to have a wellhead protection plan in place, and the plan is good for 10 years,” Strodtman said.
The amendment is, in effect, just a renewal of the original plan, which was put in place in 2011, as part of a program to prevent contamination of public drinking water supplies.
“Mainly, what we’re doing is education,” Strodtman said. “The things that we do on Earth’s surface can have a significant impact on the water that we drink.”
The particular bit of Earth’s surface that Strodtman is concerned with comprises 74 acres on the west end of McGregor.
