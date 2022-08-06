The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners meeting held July 26 began with the monthly Health and Human Services update.
The board heard from Director Cynthia Bennett on the 2022-2027 Minnesota Department of Human Services Local Collaborative Time Study contract renewal.
The board approved the renewal contract. The function is to support children’s mental health in schools. The schools identify needs and make a plan to turn it into the HHS. Then the department meets as a collaborative group. The group includes public health, children’s mental health, the superintendent, Lakes and Pines among others.
Commissioner Brian Napstad asked for more information about the time study. “Based on this time study, we receive money. It comes into Aitkin County and we disperse the money out to the schools and then they come to the meeting and tell us about their plan, what they’re doing with the money and the progress that they’re making,” said Bennett.
Commissioner Ann Marcotte asked who the time study was for. Bennett answered, “The time study is performed on HHS and school staff.” Time study is a structured process of directly observing and measuring human work using a timing device to establish the time required for completion of the work by a qualified worker when working at a defined level of performance, according to www.ims-productivity.com.
HHS Fiscal Supervisor Carli Goble presented a powerpoint fiscal report for the second quarter. “Looking back at last year, year-to-date, 2021, we expended $216,697. At this point in 2022, we expended $193,880. This is a difference of $22,817 less than where we were at last year.
“Currently, as of this point at the end of quarter two, we had 36 children in out-of-home placement. Our 2022 out-of-home placement budget is $485,750.”
The adult regional treatment center budget for 2022 is $285,000. There are four clients currently in the Department of Human Services Minnesota Sex Offender Program. The quarter two year-to-date expenditure is $55,744.
HHS has budgeted to use $429,860 out of the fund balance in 2022. The cash balance as of June 30 was $6,644,868. “The past couple of years, we’ve seen a lot of COVID money coming through,” said Goble. “At the end of 2021 we were lower in our expenditures and higher in our revenues. So, that added to our fund balance.”
Bennett then gave an update on the department. She said “We asked for a position reclassification (of a prior case aide position) and we hired someone to do collections/recoveries. We’ve done exceedingly well with our recoveries.”
“I wanted to give you a little update on the modernization process since we know that has been so problematic in the past,” said Bennett. MACSSA (Minnesota Association of County Social Service Administrators), DHS and the tribal nations put together a modernization strategic plan and that plan addresses three components, engagement, redesign and alignment. Within those components, counties are supported through the legislative process investment in projects that simplify the system.”
Bennett gave a HHS building status update. She said the air exchange/coolant system went “kaput” a couple months ago and a used part was able to be found as there is a delay on a new part.
Bennett talked about the service summary, “I’m very excited – this project has been like pulling teeth to get it done.” She said after struggling to get it completed it will be ready to present to the board next month.
A new HHS brochure was then shared with the board.
Committee updates
Commissioner Laurie Westerlund gave an update on the CARE Board. She said the board is financially stable. “(We are) always looking for new people to help out,” she said. Westerlund updated the board about CARE’s Memory Cafe, the Hill City Community Garden and a Super Food Shelf in Aitkin. The board is still working on getting a community provider for veteran’s services. Aitkin County Public Health Supervisor Erin Melz said, “Lynne (Jacobs, Aitkin County CARE director) is working on trying to become a service provider for veterans services.”
Westerlund also talked about vouchers provided to use at farmer’s markets.
“We do have some issues with Arrowhead Transit,” said Westerlund. Jacobs is working on it.
A walkable audit was performed and Melz said “I would say it was very successful.” A walking audit is an assessment of the walkability or pedestrian access of an external environment according to Wikipedia.
Commissioner Don Niemi said Lakes and Pines has four candidates for the director position after the retirement of Bob Benes.
The Lakes and Pines association held community sessions to find out where and why people used their services. It also provided information on how people heard about the available services.
“Lakes and Pines is more than just energy assistance,” said Niemi. Clients were asked “How is Lakes and Pines helpful to you?” and Niemi read some of the answers that talked about easy access and people saying that they felt they had been heard.
