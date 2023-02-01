The Palisade Assembly of God Church Pastor Charlie Bell began the Palisade City Council meeting with a prayer on Jan. 2.
Midwinter Festival
The city will hold its annual Midwinter Festival celebration the first weekend in February. The council discussed that any property owners allowing festival activities on their property must present City Clerk Kathleen Eklund with a certificate of liability naming the city as additional insured by Wednesday, Feb. 1. A few of the expected events are a medallion hunt, a parade and live music at the Rustic Trail. The Palisade Assembly of God Church will hold its annual bake sale as well on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Other business
City Maintenance Supervisor Jami Packer was authorized to purchase two bulletin boards with one to go to the community center and the other to be placed at city hall. The cost is not to exceed $800 each with Logan Township agreeing to pay half of the cost as it also will post information on the boards and makes use of the community center for its meetings.
Palisade Fire Chief Jere Gruhlke was not present at the meeting but council member Sharon DeWitt spoke on his behalf. Gruhlke requested that the fire department parking lot be given priority for snow plowing.
Continued education training for EMS (Emergency Medical Service) staff was approved as well as the acceptance of a grant for the department to move forward with the purchase of radios.
Recent injuries sustained by Packer and Gruhlke resulted in the community assisting the city with snow removal and the mayor, council and staff of the city expressed appreciation.
Palisade resident Dick Ladd presented the council with a two-page list of questions he would like answers to. The council will respond in writing to Ladd.
This article was written from the council’s unapproved minutes.
The next meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. at city hall.
Council meeting minutes are posted at city hall in Palisade when approved by the council.
