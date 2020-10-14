The Aitkin County Board approved moving forward Oct. 6 with the Norseman Motorcycle Club’s plan to use land in Wagner Township as a motorcycle trail-riding area.
The board approved the request from Terry Neff, the county’s environmental services director, that the environmental assessment worksheet completed on the land was sufficient, and that a more in-depth study was not needed.
Neff said that the 30-day comment period on the EAW ended on Sept. 9, and that while there were objections logged, they weren’t enough to trigger another study.
“It’s not that there won’t be noise or there won’t be traffic,” said Neff, who also added that there would be an environment impact. The question was “whether it will be ‘significant.’”
Neighbors adjoining the property showed up to object to the plan, saying that the EAW wasn’t enough and that the group has already frightened off wildlife and created noise issues.
“We submitted a sound sample,” explained Craig Schultz, who attended the meeting with his wife, Sandy. “The wildlife stuff was not addressed (in the EAW). We own that property to hunt and fish and live there. Animals don’t just come back. It was not adequately addressed in the EAW.”
His wife Sandy added, “This spring, when we were out turkey hunting, they were out riding.” She added that by the time she got her cell phone out to record the incident, the riders were gone.
“Without proof, we are not believed,” she said. “Can any of you imagine being on your own property, having to prove that you’re in the right, and they are in the wrong? They are going to break the noise pollution laws. I’m going to have to prove it. Make them do it beforehand.”
Neff had mentioned that an additional noise study could be required as part of the conditional use permit, and that the CUP had yet to be approved - and that the club had 11 specific points it had to meet in order to get the CUP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.