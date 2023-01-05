Seven different donations were approved during a regular school board meeting for McGregor ISD #4. The total of all donations was over $23,000.
The donations included $3,000 for library books from the McGregor Lions Club; $2,500 for boy’s basketball and $7,300 for vertical bandsaw replacement from the Minnewawa Sportsmen’s Club; $5,531.38 from MLEC; $5,000 for band/choir trip from the Tamarack Sno Flyers; $100 for post prom from the Palisade Area Lions Club; $250 for post prom from Floe.
New contracts
McGregor School Board approved the following: Clara Pawlack received a promotion from preschool assistant to paraprofessional; Abigail Brimacomb as paraprofessional; Elizabeth Kabus as Early Childhood Special Education teacher; Jared Jensen as School and Community youth worker; Emily Nistler as Early Childhood Educational assistant float.
HUDL
“We still have quite a few requests for live streaming,” said High School Principal Bob Staska regarding people watching school sports.
“HUDL provides a live streaming service that’s a lot better than what we’re currently doing,” explained Staska. The website www.hudl.com described said, “More than 200,000 teams across 40 sports use HUDL to capture, analyze and learn from video and data.”
The service will provide special outdoor and indoor cameras to use. These cameras are unique because they automatically detect where the action is and do not require an operator.
Other events, like graduation, can be streamed with the HUDL technology. “It’s not going to just be for sports,” said Staska. “About 200 schools in Minnesota use this system.”
The cost is $8,000 per year for three years. There are typically donations that come in to help pay for the system.
Live streaming helps with accessibility for those unable to attend the events, like families who live in other states.
The board approved the package.
Dean and Doten
Liz Dean and Larry Doten spoke during their last meeting as school board members.
Dean said, “I want to thank the board for the opportunity to serve for the last five years … It’s been an absolute pleasure and honor to serve with all of you. And Larry, thanks for your service over the many years to this school. You will be sorely missed as a leader in this school district.”
Doten said, “It’s been a fun time.”
Other Business
There will be no snow make-up day for Dec. 23.
Staska reported that the school year at the high school is going much better than in previous years. He also noted that there are still mental health concerns.
The next McGregor School Board meeting will be a work session on Monday, Jan. 9. Previous meeting minutes and recordings can be found online at https://www.mcgregor.k12.mn.us/doc uments/district/school-board/177136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.