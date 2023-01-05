Seven different donations were approved during a regular school board meeting for McGregor ISD #4. The total of all donations was over $23,000.

The donations included $3,000 for library books from the McGregor Lions Club; $2,500 for boy’s basketball and $7,300 for vertical bandsaw replacement from the Minnewawa Sportsmen’s Club; $5,531.38 from MLEC; $5,000 for band/choir trip from the Tamarack Sno Flyers; $100 for post prom from the Palisade Area Lions Club; $250 for post prom from Floe. 

