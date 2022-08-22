Some information from the July 11 Natural Resources Advisory Committee (NRAC) meeting includes by-law changes, a small piece of land going up for auction, updates on a tax-forfeited house in Aitkin and news from the Long Lake Conservation Center.
Discussion on changes to the NRAC by-laws was tabled until the next meeting. Potential updates to the by-laws include, “Changing resource professionals to non-voting ex-officio members, the number of votes required for a quorum, when the vice chairperson takes over for the chairperson and minor wording changes,” according to the meeting minutes.
An Aitkin County landowner would like to purchase a .12-acre parcel of land. However, the county is unable to sell the plot directly to the landowner and therefore, will be put up for auction.
A tax-forfeited house on Pacific Street, a few blocks away from the Aitkin Public Library, has received complaints “on the condition of the house,” said the NRAC minutes. There is a possibility of the development of affordable housing on the lot. No further updates are available at this time.
The Long Lake Conservation Center is having a busy summer with a successful Gear Daddies concert and River and Lakes Fair. Summer camps are currently being held and there are other camps later this year also on the calendar.
Updates from the August meeting will be available once the meeting minutes are approved.
These NRAC meeting updates are from the July 11 approved minutes.
