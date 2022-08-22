Some information from the July 11 Natural Resources Advisory Committee (NRAC) meeting includes by-law changes, a small piece of land going up for auction, updates on a tax-forfeited house in Aitkin and news from the Long Lake Conservation Center.  

Discussion on changes to the NRAC by-laws was tabled until the next meeting. Potential updates to the by-laws include, “Changing resource professionals to non-voting ex-officio members, the number of votes required for a quorum, when the vice chairperson takes over for the chairperson and minor wording changes,” according to the meeting minutes. 

