The Natural Resources Advisory Committee (NRAC) gave an update on the home located at 227 Pacific Street SE during a meeting held on Sept. 12.
According to the meeting minutes, the “County Board approved seeking an IRRRB (Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board) grant to help with the demolition costs of the house, garage and shed.” After demolition, the next step would be to sell the lot via public auction or to Habitat for Humanity.
Long Lake Conservation Center recently hired a part-time naturalist and is looking for help in the kitchen and maintenance/custodian departments. Upcoming winter events at LLCC include a wigwam building class, 5k and fish fry and a master naturalist class. More information can be found online at www.longlakecc.org/events.
The Itasca County Commissioners wrote a letter of support to Governor Walz “in support of the new Huber engineered Woods project in Cohasset,” explained the NRAC minutes. “The economic impact and job creation benefits will not be as great in Aitkin County, but will be felt by citizens.” The NRAC committee motioned to draft a similar letter for the Aitkin County Board, which passed with the members’ approval.
The next NRAC meeting was Oct. 10, and meeting minutes will be approved at the November meeting.
