The Natural Resources Advisory Committee (NRAC) gave an update on the home located at 227 Pacific Street SE during a meeting held on Sept. 12. 

According to the meeting minutes, the “County Board approved seeking an IRRRB (Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board) grant to help with the demolition costs of the house, garage and shed.” After demolition, the next step would be to sell the lot via public auction or to Habitat for Humanity. 

