Natural Resources Advisory Committee welcomes new members

Frank Turnock (District 3), Tom Pinker (District 2),Steve Hughes (District 1) and Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District representative Stephanie Finch were welcomed as new members of the Aitkin County Natural Resources Advisory Committee at the regular monthly meeting on Jan. 10.
Turnock was formerly a committee member and stepped in to fill a vacancy on the 2022 committee roster. Finch is a Vista intern who is gaining experience in natural resources management through a placement with Aitkin Soil and Water Conservation District. Hughes is currently the SWCD district manager but will retire soon. Pinker is a former surveyor for Aitkin County and held several other positions in the metro area prior to retiring in Aitkin.
Dave Lange presided over his first meeting as chair of NRAC; one of his first duties was to ask for nominations for vice chair. Jim Berg was nominated and elected for the office.
Berg asked for a moment to talk about a wood processor that is planning to locate in northern Minnesota. Dave Lange heard that the Cohasset site being considered isn’t controversial in itself, but that the railroad grade going into the site might have some concerns. The city of Bemidji is reportedly encouraging a “no” vote for the Cohasset location so that the manufacturing plant might be located in Bemidji instead.
Committee member and county commissioner, Anne Marcotte, believes the legislature is in favor of the development and that Itasca County is preparing a report, which Marcotte will share with the NRAC in February.
Berg asked whether there was anything the NRAC could do to voice support for the project, to which committee member, Bob Lake, said that part of the charge of NRAC is to be an environmental watchdog, stating that, “We had better be sure there are no environmental issues with the site before NRAC officially endorses the project.” Marcotte said the Northern Counties Land Use Coordinating Board will likely consider the matter at its February meeting.
FOREST WORK
Acting county land commissioner, Dennis Thompson, provided a summary of the 2021 forest development work completed by Aitkin County.
Road work expenditures in the amount of $58,400 resulted in completion of six projects with three contractors, above and beyond work on grant-in-aid trails, which is funded separately. Thompson mentioned that where possible, the county pitches in on road projects with its own equipment, to help contain costs.
Roadside mowing is done alternate years in the south and north parts of the county. Mowing has been contracted out over the past several years. In 2021, a distance of 55.1 miles and 38 wildlife openings were mowed at a cost to the county of $15,105.
Preparing sites for planting is another kind of work the county contracts out. Site prep work was done on three sites in Jewett Township. Herbicide spraying and disk trenching were done at a cost of $4,002 for the 17.4 acres on three plots.
Mechanical release of planted sites (weeding and brushing) was done by three different contractors on 85.2 acres at a total cost of $16,207.
Chemical release with the herbicide Velpar was done on 23.3 acres in Jewett Township at a cost of $4,287.
Bud capping to minimize deer browse on planted pine trees was done on 22 different sites totaling 349.1 acres. The cost of bud capping was covered by a grant for the past two years; a savings of about $25,000 per year to the county.
Finally, 16.5 acres of invasive European buckthorn was treated with herbicide on cut stumps. The cost was $24,600 with Aitkin County providing the herbicide.
The total amount spent on these projects was $114,245.80.
TIMBER AUCTION
Fewer tracts were offered in 2021 than 2020 (37 vs. 44), and a slightly lower percentage sold at the auction than in the previous year. However, the price the county received for aspen pulp and bolts was $34.17 per cord this year, higher than the 2020 price of $30.05.
One tract was bid up 171% in 2021; the highest bid up percent in the 2020 sealed-bid timber auction was 214%.
The total for 2021 December live auction was 18,073 cords sold and $372,129 in revenue generated. Nine different loggers or logging companies successfully bid on tracts, Thompson reported.
