Sarah Pratt

Sarah Pratt

Sarah Pratt introduced herself to commissioners at the Jan. 24 meeting of Aitkin County Health & Human Services. The H&HS meeting was held prior to the regular meeting of the Aitkin County Board.

Pratt spent the last 17 years working for Morrison County H&HS, in the areas of child protection, intake social worker, adult mental health social worker and adult services lead social worker with the last five years as the human services supervisor.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.