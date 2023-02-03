Sarah Pratt introduced herself to commissioners at the Jan. 24 meeting of Aitkin County Health & Human Services. The H&HS meeting was held prior to the regular meeting of the Aitkin County Board.
Pratt spent the last 17 years working for Morrison County H&HS, in the areas of child protection, intake social worker, adult mental health social worker and adult services lead social worker with the last five years as the human services supervisor.
As for future goals for Aitkin County H&HS, she listed website upgrade; employee engagement, recruitment and retention; and workflow improvements.
She said in her presentation, “For the first year or so, my goal is to watch and learn; get to know the employees and residents of Aitkin County. I would like to continue to use the knowledge, experience and relationships developed in Morrison County here in Aitkin County.”
Pratt added that her plans here are for innovation, developing efficiencies and building on what’s already been done. “I’m excited to be here,” she said.
Following Pratt’s introduction, Fiscal Supervisor Carli Goble presented a 2022 fiscal year end report, noting that total revenues were $7,560,757, which was more than what was anticipated. Expenditures were $7,041,637, slightly under what was anticipated ($329,256). The cash balance on Dec. 31 was $6,433,926.
The budget for the adult regional treatment center was under projected expenses by $142,513 because Aitkin County H&HS staff found less restrictive placements before the county became 100% responsible.
Goble said there is an outstanding balance with the Anoka County Treatment Center of more than $200,000. Payments are being made at $500 per month.
“It’s about 47 more years,” she said.
Committees
Commissioner Travis Leiviska was elected chair of the CARE Board. He noted that Mike Eisenbraun will be retiring from his position as program director, and will be replaced by Holly Amundson. He added that homemaking services for veterans may now be billed to the Veterans Administration.
The board approved appointment of Tyler Ulseth to the H&HS Advisory Committee.
