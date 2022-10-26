Aitkin City Administrator Mike Skrbich created a plan to open the county composting dump site on a Saturday morning in hopes of working for citizens who cannot make it during its regular Thursday and Friday hours.
The “people who can’t get there during the week hours will be able to do it on the weekend,” said Skrbich during an Aitkin City Council meeting held on Oct. 17. Those extended hours include Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m.-noon. Yard waste accepted for drop-off includes leaves, grass clippings and other small brush no larger than 4 inches in diameter. The site is located on 310th Lane, a little south of downtown Aitkin.
New housing
The council approved the preliminary and final plat application of the Hills Morris Westwood Addition, with council member Leeann Moriarty abstaining from the vote.
The plat on Westwood Drive is north of Paulbeck’s County Market. A letter from City Planner Jane Kansier, AICP (American Institute of Certified Planners), explained that the plat would divide five and one-half acres of land into four single-family residences.
Street department
Out of four applicants, a candidate was chosen for the open street department position. A motion was made and with full support from the council, the street department may move forward with offering the candidate a job offer contingent on passing a background check.
City Park
A park committee update from Skrbich explained that the maps from Confluence, the architecture firm hired to work on Aitkin City Park, were not drawn to scale and some items on the map were not in a viable position. Before putting together the final plan, the committee would like a team member from Confluence to return and “talk one more time about it … because there were still some questions up in the air,” explained Skrbich. “I thought we’d be a little further along at this point. But, since it’s not, I think we should take our time and make sure to get all those elements correct.”
Creamery lot
Moriarty gave a committee update for public works, including a discussion regarding funding the old creamery parking lot project.
Skrbich added that he had a meeting with the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Administration and brought up the topic. He asked, “How are we going to fund it and how are we going to make it sustainable to have money to maintain it in the future?” Skrbich also said, “The desire to have it is in place but there’s not a plan for funding in place yet.”
Public comment
In the comments from visitors section, a meeting attendee brought up a concern about the duration of cars parked in an Aitkin parking lot. Police Chief Paul Ryan responded, “If we don’t physically watch the vehicle the whole time, by state law, there’s nothing we can really do with it.”
The next Aitkin City Council meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. Previous meeting minutes can be found on the city of Aitkin website at www.ci.aitkin.mn.us/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.