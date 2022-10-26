Aitkin City Council Oct 17

The Hills Morris Westwood Addition final plat application was approved during a regular Aitkin City Council meeting held on Oct. 17. 

Aitkin City Administrator Mike Skrbich created a plan to open the county composting dump site on a Saturday morning in hopes of working for citizens who cannot make it during its regular Thursday and Friday hours. 

The “people who can’t get there during the week hours will be able to do it on the weekend,” said Skrbich during an Aitkin City Council meeting held on Oct. 17. Those extended hours include Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m.-noon. Yard waste accepted for drop-off includes leaves, grass clippings and other small brush no larger than 4 inches in diameter. The site is located on 310th Lane, a little south of downtown Aitkin. 

