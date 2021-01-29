Chair Bob Lake introduced new members Jessica Perrine and Brian Napstad at the Jan. 11 meeting of the Aitkin County Natural Resources Advisory Committee, held at Long Lake Conservation Center in Palisade.
Perrine works at Riverwood Healthcare Center and is the mother of seven children. She has ties to the area through her grandparents.
Commissioner Brian Napstad is the new county commissioner (reelected). This is his 13th (non-consecutive) year as commissioner. Napstad told committee members he had also been chair of the state’s Board of Soil and Water Resources and Environmental Quality Board in the past.
TIMBER SALES
The Aitkin County Land Department holds timber sales in May, August and December. May is typically a live auction, August is a sealed-bid auction and December is usually a live auction. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the December timber auction was also conducted with sealed bids.
Forty-four tracts were put up in December and bids were received for 28 of those. Basswood, tamarack and balsam fir are timber types that are harder to sell, Thompson explained.
Revenues from timber sales get returned to the townships and schools; the revenue is a welcome addition to those budgets.
FSC AUDIT
The Forest Stewardship Council annual audit took place partly by Zoom this year and went on for two days. The required field audit took place a bit later. The audit team looked at a red pine plantation and a shelterwood site. There were no corrective actions and the county went through the audit with flying colors. Committee member Galen Tveit shared a paper from the University of Minnesota at Duluth about tamarack, ash and balsam fir forests that are being attacked by beetles and are being killed faster than the wood can be used, creating a fire hazard.
Difficult access and the high price of wood are contributing factors, according to Tveit. Assistant land commissioner Dennis Thompson said underutilized timber types have long been an issue because there aren’t always good markets. Thompson and land commissioner Rich Courtemanche explained that the issue is not a shortage of timber; “It’s just being sold in a more intentional way to balance age classes and produce quality timber,” they said.
Thompson added that as a state, it is harvesting significantly below the sustainable harvest level.
CONTRACT WORK
“We contract work out to other people; it’s critical for our forest management,” Thompson explained to the committee.
In 2020, the land department contracted out 60 acres of tree planting and mowing of 100 wildlife openings, all in the northern half of the county.
Mechanical release is one of the most expensive forest management activities. The ACLD is contracting with someone to come out and brush saw spruce plantings to get rid of competing aspen and birch.
Forest roads have been receiving a lot of attention, because of the need to maintain good forest access in all seasons. Good access is essential to allow management of timber types suitable for summer harvest, but the county does not always have good road access for summer harvest. Eleven projects were done in 2020.
A total of 335 acres of trees were bud capped, at around 600-800 trees per acre. The protective sleeves are fairly expensive protection, but it’s needed to keep planted trees alive. Some grant money helped with that, Thompson said.
Buckthorn treatment was also partly funded by grants this year, mostly using a cut-stump method where trees are cut and treated with herbicide on the cut. The ACLD would like to treat a couple of larger areas this way in 2021.
TRAILS REPORT
County recreation specialist Chris Johnson gave a roads and trails report to the committee.
“Nobody really has a ‘hard pulse’ on recreational trail use,” Johnson said “So the data we are collecting with the TRAF-X trail counters are really valuable.”
Monitoring has been tried using geofencing; that was a complete failure. That being said, the county started working with the Soil and Water Conservation District to use the counters it has used for invasive species work to help ACLD understand why trails are getting so beat up. “It turned out it was both soil issues and over use,” Johnson said. He presented a comprehensive report.
There is fair snow this year for snowmobiles; swamps are bare, but hardwoods are holding good snow.
TRAIL REROUTES
The DNR is asking for more geographic information systems data, especially for trail reroutes. Trails are being rerouted in four areas where Enbridge Line 3 is crossing trails and also several areas where reroutes away from pipeline work are needed to keep trail users safe.
Trail inventory work was ATV-based to create a damage assessment.
The 2021 season has started slowly, partly because of snow conditions and because of restaurant and bar closures due to the pandemic, Johnson said.
A base was just recreated on the Blue Lake Trail near Aitkin, which was damaged by incorrect use.
“The county needs more promotion of ski trails to try to increase users,” he said.
Johnson explained how the TRAF-X trail counters work.
“The counter data have really helped us make a case for where we need additional funds,” said Courtemanche.
CAMPGROUND REQUEST
ACLD was approached by a party wanting to rent the entire Jacobson County Campground. Courtemanche asked for feedback from the committee about the proposal, which would close the campground to the public for a whole weekend to ensure there are no campers on site.
Committee member Anne Marcotte said the requestor would bar the roads and gate off the campground. They would like to use the boat area for a reenactment.
“We could just try it for a year and see how it goes,” suggested committee member Frank Turnock. Napstad wondered how much the county would be paid, and asked to have additional information, saying, “If even one person calls and is upset, we will have all kinds of headaches.”
“The new owner of Mississippi Landing has been very active in the area — he should be contacted and allowed to have input,” said Tveit.
There appeared to be too many questions to make a decision on the matter, which will be brought up again at the Feb. 8 meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Long Lake Conservation Center in Palisade.
