City residents expressed frustration on Feb. 1 at the way the second regular Palisade City Council meeting for 2021 was conducted.
Governor Walz’ most recent guidance allowed for city councils to meet in person again, after relying on electronic meeting technologies for months. However, city councils are struggling with how to maintain safe distancing and allow public participation and comments.
Palisade Mayor Pam Nordstrom consulted the city’s attorney on Monday last week to make sure the city was within legal bounds when the regular meeting was closed to the public due to the small size of the city hall building.
The League of Minnesota Cities most recent guidance states that electronic meeting technolgies can be used, but the public has to be able to join the meeting either by computer or phone.
Several residents of the Palisade area did join the meeting by phone, but council members were not familiar with the meeting technology and were not able to be heard, creating frustration among those who had joined.
Sheriff Dan Guida was allowed to enter the meeting, apparently to provide security.
Newly elected council member Rodger Lindgren said at the meeting that new members have been attending training put on by the LMC to learn about open meeting laws and other rules that apply to municipal councils in Minnesota.
The new council led by Nordstrom expressed enthusiasm about working together to get the business side of the city back on track.
Another new member, Barb Packer, apologized for being unfamiliar with the meeting technology and asked the public for patience.
City employees attending the meeting expressed frustration at the failure of the city to produce a budget under which city functions such as fire department and maintenance could operate.
Even the city’s municipal liquor store manager Tracy Mindrum lamented her inability to access the accounts she needs to operate the business, which has run at a loss this year, as have so many in the hospitality sector.
Palisade Fire Chief Jeremiah Gruhlke said, “I need to have a budget that I can refer to, so that I can plan department operations and training for the year.”
Gruhlke provided an update on retirement funds for the city’s volunteer firefighters, saying the benefit needs to be increased from the current $900 per year of service to $1,300. The city is not currently contributing to that fund, he said.
The city has a new maintenance supervisor, Nick Gunning. Gunning resides in Palisade and reported that he has been doing inventory, maintenance and repairs on city equipment and tools since he took over the position at the beginning of the year.
The city has a sewer and water treatment system that will take some time to learn, but Gunning has been working to gain expertise in how to operate the two systems.
Some residents complained about snow removal, to which Gunning replied that the equipment is worn out and is not operating as it should.
Membership of the city’s committees will be finalized and reported at the March 1 meeting.
