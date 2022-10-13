During a regular Aitkin City Council meeting held on Oct. 3, the council approved the hiring of a new police officer, Chase Ableiter.
Aitkin Police Chief Paul Ryan described the candidate as a “nice, young person who is very eager.” Ryan also said, “I think he will be a really good fit for the community.”
The background check has been completed for the new police department employee and Aitkin City Council made a motion, with full support from the council members, to sign on Ableiter as a new employee.
Police dept. roof
“It’s a requirement that we hold a public hearing on (the police department roof),” explained city Administrator Mike Skrbich. “I applied for a grant and a loan combination with the potential to get up to $50,000 in grant (funding) with the total package being $120,000.” These numbers are not exact but close to the requested amounts.
No comments were made by the council or visitors, and the hearing was closed.
Pickleball court
In the mayor’s report, Mayor Megan Workman
described the ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Sept. 28 for the new pickleball court located at Aitkin City Park. “It was very well attended,” noted Workman. “There were lots of comments thanking Lon (Nicko) and his team. Thanking Mike (Skrbich) for his knowledge and expertise.”
Labor negotiations will start on Oct. 19. Council member Kathy Galliger requested a letter of commendation be included in Nicko’s and other members of his department’s file for their contribution to the pickleball court. According to Indeed.com, “commendation letters are messages written to express gratitude and general recognition for a special deed.”
Yard waste
Aitkin County’s yard waste composting site is ready for the fall season. Grass clippings, leaves, and small brush will be accepted, while tree stumps will not. The dump site is located next to Oak Ridge Demolition Landfill and is open on Thursday and Friday afternoons from noon- 4 p.m.
The mayor addressed concerns about the irregular hours of the dump site. “I was wondering if maybe we can sponsor a city day and have (the site open) during a normal time where working people can get over there,” said Workman.
Skrbich noted, “we’ve had city-wide clean-up days in the past.” A clean-up date has not yet been scheduled. However, Skrbich is working on some dates.
The next regular Aitkin City Council meeting will be held on Oct. 24. Previous meeting minutes can be found online at www.ci.aitkin.mn.us/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.