During a Sept. 12 special McGregor School Board meeting, several topics were discussed, from an update on the renovations from Nexus to the approval of hiring new teachers.
Todd Richter, a senior project manager from Nexus Solutions, the company that is contracted with McGregor for the school renovations, gave an in-depth report on where the finishing touches stand.
Nexus Solutions is a multifaceted company that, according to its website, offers help with planning, funding, designing and building projects. This company has a portfolio that includes previously working with other schools. It describes itself as a “one-stop shop for comprehensive facility solutions.”
“Flooring was a disappointment,” explained Richter in regards to delays. The project manager explained that other schools, like Cambridge, are also experiencing setbacks. Other continuing updates include the shop room getting painted, control work (mechanical), cleaning boilers, adding emergency power to lighting, hanging smart boards, other electrical work and putting hardware on the doors.
“The door access system, the controller for that, is still not here yet,” said Richter. “It was ordered months and months ago.” Only a few doors are available to be used and will work in the meantime. Nothing should prevent teachers from getting their jobs done.
Although Nexus Solutions is expecting to finish these renovation updates shortly, the company will also be at the school for the new automated heating system throughout the winter.
“Where does the accountability lie here, with everything not being done?” asked school board member Jordan Moser. “The flooring was supposed to be (done) before Labor Day, now it’s Sept. 12 and still not done. It’s one thing after another.”
Nexus replied and explained that they called the flooring company’s owner to speak with them. “We could have pushed hard … I think at the end of the day we discussed it and we thought we could open school, the best we could with what we had,” said Richter. “The guys that we have here are hard workers … if you or anyone on the board thinks that we could push these guys any harder, please let us know. We’re here a lot of hours.”
“I’m not disputing that,” said Moser. With the flooring being delayed, it then delays the floor getting waxed. “Is the district going to see something back for the work not being completed on time?” asked Moser.
There was a question about bringing in workers on Saturdays to work on the projects, but union workers are not required to work Saturdays.
“There’s not that much left (to do). We’re talking two more weeks,” explained Richter.
New teachers
During the meeting, the council approved the hiring of two teachers. This included third-grade teacher Marisa Nistler and PE teacher Cale Perrine.
Other business
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was approved between ISD #4 and the McGregor Federation of Teachers, because a retired teacher is returning and the district will make a contribution toward the teacher’s Medicare premiums instead of health insurance.
The 2023 proposed levy was approved at the maximum and the annual Truth in Taxation (TnT) hearing was scheduled for Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. According to an article by the Minnesota House Research Department, “TnT is a process first enacted by the legislature in 1988 to enhance public participation in Minnesota’s property tax system.”
