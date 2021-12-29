The Aitkin County Board approved a 2022 levy and budget at its meeting Dec. 21. The property tax levy was set at 3% for funds amounting to $16,033,572. The county budget is $34,706,146.
The board also set the non-levy budgets, boat and water safety agreement budget, unorganized townships, ditch fund, levy for East Central Regional Library, reserve requests and fund transfers.
Appropriations in the amount of $483,310 were approved for memberships to boards and associations, airports, Soil and Water, ANGELS, Support Within Reach and the Ag Society.
Other business included presentations from interim land commissioner, Dennis Thompson; county assessor, Mike Dangers; and economic development coordinator, Mark Jeffers.
Thompson asked to apply for a grant of $36,000 from the Conservation Partners Legacy Grant program to purchase a land-locked property in an important management zone within the county. It requires a 10% match from the county, or $3,600, of which $600 can be in-kind.
Last April the board adopted a resolution to apply for Expedited Conservation Project grant funds to purchase this property, but the application was never submitted because it was not the proper funding source for this. The board approved application for the grant funds.
Thompson also asked for and received adoption of a 10-year strategic plan and five-year tactical plan.
Following a request from Dangers, the board approved minor changes to the tax abatement policy. Applications for tax abatement must be approved by the county assessor and county auditor. It does not affect the current process of having the county board consider all disaster and economic development abatements.
Commissioner Don Niemi said he would like to know if there was a disagreement on tax abatement, especially if the case involved one of his constituents.
“We can undo the resolution at any time,” said Dangers.
Approval was given to Jeffers to request a proposal from communications and marketing companies to help develop a strategy for the tourism and recreation recovery project. Also approved was internet service from Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative, which submitted a proposal for managing and executing the broadband project. The county was awarded a Community Development Block Grant for Broadband Development in the amount of $4,823,654 from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
SALARIES
2022 commissioner salaries were set at $34,715, a 3% increase.
Next year’s salaries for the other county elected officials were set at the following: county auditor, Kirk Peysar, $103,630; county treasurer, Lori Grams, $89,016; county recorder, Michael Moriarty, $79,948; county sheriff, Daniel Guida, $110,761; and county attorney, Jim Ratz, $139,781.
CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN
A five-year capital improvement plan was approved with projects laid out through 2026 with an additional column for future needs.
“Adding that column gives you a better picture of what we have coming,” said Jessica Seibert, county administrator.
HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Contracts were approved for Health and Human Services services as requested by director, Cynthia Bennett. She noted there was an increase in insurance rates and personal liability.
Bennett introduced Julie Herbst, child support supervisor, who gave an update on child support collection in Aitkin County.
Herbst said more than $1.7 million in collections was disbursed to families.
The county board approved appointment of new advisory committee member, Rebecca Koch. She joins current members, Dawn Houser, Luke Christensen, Michelle Broadhead, Lynne Jacobs and Steven Teff.
“This group wants to be active and support Health and Human Services any way it can,” said Bennett.
The H&HS consent agenda was approved which included WIC agreements and other agreements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.