At its meeting March 1, the Aitkin County Board approved a planned unit development in the Big Sandy Lake area and denied a request for an environmental assessment worksheet (EAW) at Gun Lake.
According to Environmental Services Director Andrew Carlstrom, the requirements for preliminary and final plat have been met and he recommended approving the 14-lot planned unit development of Big Sandy Ridge.
Regarding an EAW requested by a petition submitted in January, Carlstrom said the county EAW Committee was split on whether to advise the county board to approve or deny the request.
Gun Lake Family Campground originally asked for a conditional use permit to build 49 campsites at Gun Lake. On Feb. 7, Planning and Zoning received an amendment to the permit, allowing for 22 sites instead.
Commissioner Brian Napstad, a member of the EAW Committee, said he looked at Minnesota rules and the evidence provided by the petitioners.
“I was unable to find material evidence,” said Napstad.
One issue brought forward by petitioners was the amount of impervious surface planned for the campground. The portion planned is 14.9% while the county allows for 25%.
“I don’t see that 14.9% would significantly affect water quality,” Napstad added.
The board voted unanimously to deny the request for an EAW, with a reminder from Commissioner Don Niemi, who said a conditional use permit, if granted, has conditions that have to be met.
OTHER BUSINESS
Mark Jeffers, economic development coordinator, told the board that Congressman Pete Stauber’s office is seeking local community project requests for 2023.
Jeffers said he will work with County Engineer John Welle to submit a proposal to improve seven miles on the Great River Road, a national scenic byway.
“From New Orleans to Lake Itasca, this is the only portion not paved,” said Napstad.
The board approved applying for funds for this project.
IT Manager Chris Sutch, asked to use fiscal recovery funds in the amount of $35,928 to purchase a Darktrace security appliance. Sutch said the appliance provides much-needed visibility into the county network with the potential to slow or stop intrusive events, thus ensure the safety and security of the county information systems. The board approved the request.
According to the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, cities and counties in Minnesota stand to receive up to $296 million in opioid settlement funds to fight the opioid crisis over the next 18 years beginning in mid-2022. Administrator Jessica Seibert said Aitkin County could receive more than $1.2 million or about $71,000 per year for 18 years.
Seibert presented an overview of the 2021 budget focusing on the General Fund, Road & Bridge and Land Department. A review of revenues and expenses in each area was discussed. Overall expenses were under budget and revenues over. A detailed reported was made available in the agenda packet.
Award for Public Health supervisor, staff presented
Brenda Butterfield, child social services social worker with Aitkin County Health & Human Services announced a regional and state award from the Minnesota Social Service Association for a county employee.
The recipient of the Outstanding Staff Achievement Award for work regarding the COVID-19 pandemic was Erin Melz, public health supervisor, and her staff. Melz and staff were honored at a reception held during the county board meeting March 1.
In other HHS business, Becca Person, adult social services social worker, explained civil commitment.
This was explained because of charges the county receives for people who are committed, with some facilities charging $1,615 per person per day. “One individual cost Aitkin County $48,000 a month,” said Napstad, who asked if any legislation was being introduced to address the issue.
HHS Director Cynthia Bennett said there is ongoing legislation about these charges to counties.
“We are well aware of the dollar figure,” said Persons. “The whole focus is to get people well. My job is to work myself out of a job.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved appointment of a news HHS Advisory Committee member, Sara Bejcek.
It was noted that Coordinating Area Resources Effectively, or CARE, was in need of funds and volunteers for the Rides for Health program.
