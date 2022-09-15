Crossing the road in Aitkin to walk toward the baseball fields is sometimes no easy feat. This was one of the topics addressed at a regular Aitkin City Council meeting held on Sept. 6.

“In the past several months here, we’ve been walking around town looking at different spots where there are crossing irregularities or problems in places that are unsafe,” explained city administrator Mike Skrbich. The intersection at Hwy. 169 and 1st Street Southwest/East was chosen to receive attention. This is the intersection that leads to Aitkin City Park. “A lot of the issue is the offset of the intersection,” said Police Chief Paul Ryan. “And the crosswalk is in a bad area. Some of it has to do with the trees.” The solution, for now, is to potentially install a curb bump out. These work by increasing the visibility between crossing pedestrians and vehicles. Curb bump-outs also lower the speed of a turning vehicle.

