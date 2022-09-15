Crossing the road in Aitkin to walk toward the baseball fields is sometimes no easy feat. This was one of the topics addressed at a regular Aitkin City Council meeting held on Sept. 6.
“In the past several months here, we’ve been walking around town looking at different spots where there are crossing irregularities or problems in places that are unsafe,” explained city administrator Mike Skrbich. The intersection at Hwy. 169 and 1st Street Southwest/East was chosen to receive attention. This is the intersection that leads to Aitkin City Park. “A lot of the issue is the offset of the intersection,” said Police Chief Paul Ryan. “And the crosswalk is in a bad area. Some of it has to do with the trees.” The solution, for now, is to potentially install a curb bump out. These work by increasing the visibility between crossing pedestrians and vehicles. Curb bump-outs also lower the speed of a turning vehicle.
According to Ryan, this is a “temporary fix” and the end goal of the intersection is to receive grant funding to put in a crosswalk light.
Lon Nicko, the Aitkin Public Works supervisor, explained that “there is a tree that is planted, right close to that crosswalk. That tree was part of a program that some former council (members) had approved to plant there. Those trees have grown up and become a hazard.” Nicko asked the council for permission to remove the tree.
“It’s been noted by many people that if that tree was no longer there, it would help with the visibility of traffic and seeing pedestrians walking across,” explained Nicko. With the placement of the tree, it can sometimes create a shadow that limits the visibility of drivers seeing children trying to cross.
The discussion was tabled to give the council time to look at the tree.
Administration Report
Adopting the preliminary budget for 2023 was another topic at Aitkin City Council. “We’ve worked really hard putting it all together,” said Skrbich. “I think that we’re in a good spot. In my opinion, we’re at the bottom of our financial difficulties … By the time we get to the budget next year we’ll have close to $300,000 in additional free cash flow to maybe start doing some other projects that we’ve been putting on hold.”
“I think (the budget) does a good job overall. We addressed what we felt were the biggest needs … I think it’s a pretty conservative budget and we’re getting done what we need to,” explained Skrbich. A motion was made and passed to adopt the 2023 preliminary budget.
The date for the Truth in Taxation (TnT) meeting was set for Dec. 5. According to an article by Minnesota State Legislature, TnT was enacted “to enhance public participation in Minnesota’s property tax system.”
Skrbich spent a few minutes during the meeting addressing the speculation that he is associated with Virginia Court. “Just for the record, I’ve never been an owner or investor in any business, commercial property, or any apartment complex with Bill Wilson,” said the city administrator.
Skrbich also gave an update on the Tank Trail and said that “the bids are in.” This project is more expensive than initially anticipated. The trails are going to be gravel for walking and mountain biking.
Other Business
The resignation of Joel Hyytinen from the Public Utilities Commission and the appointment of Harlan Pelarski to replace this position was approved.
The council thanked and accepted a donation from John and Diane Newstrom for paint for the pickleball court.
The fire department wash bay roof has been a topic at previous council meetings, and this meeting was no exception. The roof needs to be updated and is said sometimes to be “leaking like waterfall,” said Skrbich. The council made a motion to approve the resolution for the wash bay roof with unanimous approval.
