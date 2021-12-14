The year 2021 was fraught for almost all local governments and Palisade was no exception.
Financial difficulties plagued the village even before the pandemic, and added complexity came from pandemic funding, business closures, canceled events and infrastructure issues.
Council member Dave Simons resigned his seat this month, leaving a vacancy on the city council. Earlier in 2021, Rodger Lindgren stepped down from the council and was replaced by Nancy Havila.
The Dec. 6 meeting was open to the public, and a number of locals attended at the Palisade Community Center. Mayor Pam Nordstrom invited those in attendance to speak, but there were no comments.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The main focus of the year-end meeting was city finances. Clerk Maureen Mischler read the treasurer’s report, which confirmed what most residents have known for some time—that the village is struggling financially.
Mischler reported that while a number of properties in the city are still in arears with regard to property taxes, the amount that is delinquent has been going down each year. The 2021 amount is approximately $7,500 in arears.
“Almost half of the properties that are in arears are in some kind of transition—up for sale, experiencing financial difficulties, involved in the settlement of an estate, and so on,” Mischler explained.
Cory Eken, owner of the Palisade Cafe, has offered his services as a consultant to the liquor store at no cost to the city. The council voted to accept the offer as part of its effort to get the struggling business “back in the black.”
Meanwhile, the council voted itself a pay increase to $85 per meeting for council members and $100 per meeting for the mayor. There is also a mileage allowance for attending meetings.
VFD YEAR-END REPORT
Palisade Fire Chief Jere Gruhlke provided a year-end report on the activities of the volunteer department. One way the department is helping the city through its current slump is by promoting the revitalization of the municipal liquor store by re-instituting pull tabs in the bar. The fire department and possibly the Tamarack Sno-Flyers snowmobile club, will be the nonprofit beneficiaries of the pull tab program. The program will be introduced on a trial basis, to see how it is received by the business’s staff and clientele.
Gruhlke spoke about firefighter training, which was going on in the adjacent fire hall during the meeting. The city and other nearby departments are all hurting for firefighters, Gruhlke said. He said Chris Brooks had asked to be accepted as a volunteer firefighter for Palisade. Council voted to approve Brooks’ participation, pending successful training and background check.
Gruhlke also spoke about payments that Minnesota DNR makes to Palisade when Palisade firefighters and/or equipment are needed to respond to a fire. The payments are per piece of equipment and per hour of firefighter time.
Mischler and Mayor Nordstrom both expressed surprise when Gruhlke quoted the dollar amounts that had been paid to the city; they had no knowledge of having received the payments but promised to check and make sure that the state had the correct bank account information.
WATER AND SEWER
Jami Packer was introduced as the city’s new maintenance manager. He replaces Nick Gunning, who left to take another position.
Packer spoke about the need to repaint the inside and outside of the iconic Palisade water tower.
He had obtained quotes for painting done in 2022 and 2023, and encouraged the council to approve completing the maintenance in 2022 to avoid a significant price increase that would be incurred by waiting the extra year.
“The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has changed its rules about the kind of paint that can be used for a municipal water supply,” Packer said. “I encourage you to act sooner rather than later, because if we are done by the end of 2022 we can be grandfathered in when the new rules take effect.”
The cost Packer was quoted for 2022 painting was $103,670. It would jump to somewhere between $149,000 and $150,000 in 2023.
Packer also stated that the wastewater treatment center needs a new monitor. There was discussion about whether to spend the additional money to get a monitor that would call a cell phone number in case of a water issue.
Packer also reported progress on getting water meters installed at Palisade residences as a way of tracking water use.
MID-WINTER FESTIVAL
Definitely in the “good news” category was the announcement that the Palisade Mid-winter Festival would be held this year on Feb. 5.
The city of Palisade has a page on Facebook.
The next regular meeting of the city council will be Monday, Jan. 3, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.