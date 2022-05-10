There is no statutorily-defined level for the amount of manganese acceptable in drinking water, but the adverse health effects of elevated levels are well documented.
In spite of that, as of its May 2 meeting, the Palisade City Council had not shared the fact with residents that the city’s water supply has more than twice the concentration of manganese deemed safe by public health agencies.
One young man from Palisade asked whether the water was safe for his pregnant wife to drink. City council members stated it is perfectly safe, and made comments such as, “I’ve been drinking the water here for 50 years.” None of the council members are water quality experts or environmentalists, so the basis of their determination that the water is safe is questionable.
The recent report from the Minnesota Department of Health Regional Water Quality Engineer Jennifer Soltys stated the magnesium level in the Palisade municipal water supply is 700 micrograms per liter, said city maintenance supervisor Jami Packer. When Soltys was contacted by the Aitkin Independent Age, she refused to confirm that, saying the Age would have to make a public information request to get the report. As this goes to press, the city has still not furnished the report.
Minnesota Department of Health has an advisory at www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/con
taminants, “Children and adults who drink water with high levels of manganese for a long time may have problems with memory, attention and motor skills. Infants (babies under 1 year old) may develop learning and behavior problems if they drink water with too much manganese in it.” The MDH fact sheet on manganese in drinking water says adults in the general population should not be harmed by drinking water with 300 micrograms per liter of manganese. The Iowa Department of Public Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency use the same number.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has the following advisory regarding elevated levels of manganese in drinking water:
Adverse human health effects: Some people who may be more sensitive to manganese would be those who absorb greater amounts of manganese or those who excrete less, which includes bottle-fed infants under 6 months old, the elderly, and those with liver disease. Some studies suggest that prenatal and early childhood exposures to manganese can have adverse effects on learning and behavior. When manganese levels in drinking water are above 300 micrograms per liter, infants under 6 months of age should immediately stop consuming the water and formula that was prepared with the tap water.
Many years of exposure to high levels of manganese can cause harm to the nervous system, including tremors, shaking, and an unsteady gait, which are characteristic of very high exposure to manganese. The U.S. EPA’s health advisory is intended to protect against this effect.
Manganese is poorly absorbed through the skin. There are not concerns about manganese exposure through skin contact with food or water containing manganese. Anyone concerned about their health from manganese exposure should discuss their concerns with their health care provider.
The Palisade City Council was required by the MDH to send a letter to each resident of the city informing them of the test results. As of the city council meeting on May 2, no letter had been sent out.
