The Rustic Trail tavern in Palisade recently had a mid-winter, frozen ground sewer emergency.
The failed grinder station at Rustic Trail was fixed at a cost of $7,000, the city council heard at its Feb. 7 meeting.
The cost of digging up sewer components mid-winter, with frozen ground is significant, said city maintenance manager Jamie Packer. It required contracting with a specialized equipment operator. As the Palisade City Council voted to pay the bill for that repair, council members talked about how the rest of the city’s water and sewer system is equally old and prone to failures. There is a total of 39 grinders in the Palisade city sewer system, all of which are about the same age.
Packer suggested considering ways to begin replacing components proactively during the non-frozen seasons, to avoid costly winter repairs. There was discussion about how avoiding the cost of specialized winter excavation could potentially pay for updating much of the system. The question of a strategic maintenance plan will be revisited at future meetings.
The city of Palisade is also working to install water meters to track the water use of residents and businesses.
Packer reported that of the meters the city purchased, 24 have yet to be installed prior to the May 15 deadline the city has established. Packer suggested the city start billing the 63 users who will have meters installed in May, according to their use and bill others a flat fee in the interim.
The city’s issues with manganese in the water continues. Manganese (Mn) gives the water a dark color that has made residents nervous about using it. The Minnesota Department of Health took water samples on Jan. 31 and will begin monthly testing going forward, Packer said. In 2012, Mn in the city’s water was above the state guidelines and the state should have been testing it since then, but Palisade “fell through the cracks,” the MDH scientist told Packer.
“Documenting the water problem is the first step down the path to getting help to address it,” Packer said, “Minnesota Rural Water is also looking into options for helping the city with its water issues.”
WATER TOWER MAINTENANCE
Kyle Fischer from Maguire Iron opened the meeting with a recapitulation of a presentation he had given at a city council work session earlier the same day. Fischer is a water tower expert who has been working to help city council members determine whether a long-term maintenance agreement for management of the water tower would be in the city’s best interest.
CHARITABLE GAMBLING
At a previous meeting, the city had agreed to allow pull tabs to be installed at the Palisade Municipal Liquor Store, to benefit the Tamarack SnoFlyers snowmobile club as well as the Palisade Fire Department.
Emily DuRose from Palisade SuperSledders attended the meeting and told the city council that the snowmobile club would like to apply for a charitable gambling license, and she asked the city (which is the responsible government unit) to approve. The plan is to have pull tabs put in the Palisade Cafe 2.0 and the Rustic Trail; the Rustic is interested in offering bar bingo as well. The VFD also has to approve. Once there is approval, there’s an additional application asking for the percentage that the city would share; she mentioned 20%. Palisade VFD chief Jere Gruhlke told council members that department members would likely be supportive of the request to allow gambling. The VFD doesn’t currently have pull tabs at the Palisade Cafe, but Gruhlke believes there is a lot of support, providing the proceeds are kept local.
“Today I was in town (Palisade) and overheard a conversation between locals who were in agreement that every business in town has to thrive for the town to survive,” Gruhlke said.
The council unanimously approved the granting of a charitable gambling license to the Palisade SuperSledders. The muni gambling ordinance was rescinded.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
Chief Gruhlke asked to have the city pay an hourly fee to volunteer firefighters after the first two hours they are called out on an incident. The per apparatus payment from the state includes two people and a per-hour payment after that. Some firefighters put in quite a few hours over the year, Gruhlke said, so he thought it would be appropriate for the city to pay them hourly after state payment cuts off. Gruhlke said he believed that is consistent with what the Aitkin Fire Department does.
Gruhlke said that of the new candidate firefighters who are finishing up their FFT1 and FFT2 training, one has had to drop out temporarily.
“We should have three doing their practical tests this Sunday to finish their course,” he said. The one individual’s training will not be reimbursed by the state.
Recently the VFD was called out on an emergency and didn’t have a good location. After searching all over the lake, the individual was found near the public access.
“The situation involved snowmobiles and the VFD doesn’t have the proper equipment to help these people when they get in trouble,” Gruhlke said.
He told city council members he needs a trailer with a slide-in unit with a pump and hose reel, along with a rescue basket that can carry an injured person. A Polaris Ranger or John Deere Gator could pull the trailer. Gruhlke will be putting together some specifications and prices for the equipment the department needs. He will bring the request to the city at a future meeting.
A more pressing need is for turnout gear for the three new firefighters that are finishing up their training. Four sets of gear with boots is $12,692. Lead time on turnout gear is 90 days. Council voted unanimously to give Gruhlke permission to order the needed gear for the three new firefighters.
The VFD’s gas detection meter is old and no one knows how to calibrate it. Gruhlke got a bid for $833.82 for a replacement meter. Council approved the purchase of a four-gas detection meter for the department.
CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION
Planning is underway for the July 7-9 Palisade centennial celebration.
The first planning meeting was held on Feb. 17 at the community center. The next will be on March 14 at 2 p.m..
To participate in planning the event, or to be a vendor, contact council member Barb Packer at 218-232-2625.
NEXT MEETING
The next meeting of the Palisade City Council is on Monday, March 7 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.