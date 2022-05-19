Alex Bitter, civil engineer from Widseth, spoke to city council members and visitors at the May 2 regular meeting of the Palisade City Council.
Widseth is a full-service architecture, engineering, environmental and surveying firm with offices in Minnesota and North Dakota.
Referring to plans to refurbish the city’s water tower, Bitter said, “I reviewed the KLM report on the state of the water tower. The report indicated the tower is in need of repair but not at the point where it could fail.”
The next step for the city is to prepare a Preliminary Engineers Report (PER); this in-depth report is the first step to get funding. “Along with that proposal, I submitted a letter to Palisade providing guidance about how to get a low-interest loan to pay for getting this PER done,” Bitter said.
Council member Barb Packer added her assessment that the KLM report was “in depth.”
Bitter added that the deadline for local units of government to be added to the Project Priority List for water projects was at the end of the first week in May for drinking water projects; the waste-water deadline has passed for this year.
Signing the proposal would get the city going on the PPL application. A rough estimate of design and construction will be submitted with the city’s request to be added to the list.
The PER is expected to help Palisade get even more funding through Rural Development, a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Bitter said he would assist the city in preparing the application for funding and brought two complete copies of the paperwork for the council to sign. Widseth would bill monthly; in the case where the city is seeking funding, Widseth can work with the city on an acceptable timeline. The first step is the PPL application, which would cost about $3,000. That would be payable in May (this month). The PER estimate is $68,750 to prepare.
The city council unanimously approved the Widseth proposal to prepare and send a proposal for the preparation of PPL.
WATER SYSTEM MONITORING
An estimate on providing a new computer system that the city obtained from DataComm was approved at $1,945. The city is trying to cut costs and would like to avoid spending too much money. Council member Dave Simons is proposing to lend the city his computer, which has the capability of running the water monitoring software the city plans to purchase.
Council members unanimously approved a request to purchase the needed water monitoring software, including the associated license fee.
On May 13, the Palisade City Council posted on its Facebook page that the 2022 Palisade “Consumer Confidence Report” for drinking water would be posted at the following public sites: Palisade Post Office, Palisade Community Center and Palisade City Hall.
The Consumer Confidence Report on Palisade water quality will be posted on the MDH website and can be found by searching Consumer Confidence Reports and entering “Palisade.”
Copies of the Palisade CCR are available by request from the Palisade City Hall at 218-845-2051. The letter for manganese is also posted at the same locations and available for pick-up. A mailed copy can be requested.
FIRE DEPARTMENT
Fire Chief Jere Gruhlke reported that two young men from Palisade received scholarships from the fire department.
Layton Carlson and James Erickson each received a $1,000 scholarship.
Enbridge grants and Minnesota DNR Fire grants are available to the fire department, Gruhlke said. With the recent increase in members, the Palisade Volunteer Fire Department is short of communication devices and could use some funding to help pay for those. Gruhlke needs the updated financials from the city to be able to complete the grant proposals.
The PVFD is working on planning for a couple of practice burns near Waukenabo Lake and Quadna Mountain. Both burns will require an asbestos inspection at a cost $450 per structure.
“If people have blighted properties they would like to donate for a training burn, they could contact any volunteer firefighter,” Gruhlke said. “The landowner would have to pay for the asbestos inspection.”
Gruhlke reported that Palisade firefighters underwent pipeline training during April so that they can respond to pipeline incidents if necessary. A number of firefighters and first responders need to take first responder training; it’s about 80 hours of training and the cost is just under $2,000 per candidate.
CHARITABLE GAMBLING
Resolution 2022-03 approving lawful gambling was passed by the city council.
Palisade SuperSledders is applying for a permit for gambling at Palisade Cafe 2.0 but they need this resolution passed prior to getting that permit.
A new lease was approved for lawful gambling to benefit the Firemens’ Relief Association.
Gruhlke and council member Nancy Havila both commended the fire department and the city for getting the charitable gambling issue straightened out.
“Some of the laws regarding licensure have changed,” Palisade Mayor Pam Nordstrom said, “So it’s good to get up to date.” There is some required training for council members and city employees regarding the gambling laws.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
•Per the city’s current special event policy, all applicants must fill out the special event form.
•Council members unanimously approved a farmers market every Friday at the Rustic Trail parking lot this summer; insurance to be provided by Dawn Quade.
•The mayor and city council decided not to proceed with a forensic audit following the resignation of the city clerk. A search is underway for clerk applicants.
•Council members accepted the 2021 audit of the city’s books.
• A letter will be sent to residents of the city asking them to make appointments to finish installation of the water meters.
NEXT MEETING
The next regular meeting of the Palisade City Council will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 6 at the Palisade Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.