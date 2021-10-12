The city of Palisade will be replacing almost all of its residential and business water meters over the next few weeks.
Midwest Testing has contracted with the city for the replacement, which will take place Oct. 18-21. Residents have been told by letter than the replacement will take between 25-45 minutes and that the replacement is at no cost to them.
Residents must have someone 18 years or older present during the installation and water service will be temporarily interrupted during the installation.
The issue resulted in questions being asked at the Oct. 4 Palisade City Council meeting and public comments.
The letter to residents outlined the following:
• Residents can call 763-274-9109 (Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) or go to www.midwest-testing.com to schedule an appointment. Appointment windows are Monday-Thursday, 8-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-noon, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• All installers will have photo ID, uniforms, travel in marked vehicles and will have completed a background check.
• Residents are responsible for checking the operation of the valves in their home, making sure they are working and repairing them if not. The city is working with several plumbers to assist homeowners with any valve or plumbing repairs before the new meters go in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.