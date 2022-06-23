An announcement and a prayer started the meeting of the Palisade City Council on June 6.
William “Bill” Sass, longtime pastor in Palisade, had died June 2. Council member Barb Packer read the funeral announcement to those in attendance and said a prayer for the Sass family.
Barb Packer also mentioned an open house would be held June 26 at the Palisade Assembly of God Church so people could meet and greet Pastor Charlie Bell and his wife Jacqueline. Bell has been carrying out the ministerial duties of the congregation as interim pastor.
RESCUE PLAN
The city will file a report soon to claim American Rescue Plan funds in the amount of $9,234. Needed items are computer updates, an updated photocopier and laptop for the maintenance department along with a water softener with a service plan.
MUNI UPDATE
Council member Nancy Havila gave an update on the municipal liquor store.
Approved with a 90-day probationary status as employees at the muni were new hires, Curt Weimer and James Buranen. A pay raise of $3 more per hour was approved for manager Shawntay Watkins and $2 more per hour for assistant manager Sharon Barnes.
The financial report from the muni shows that income is up by 63% compared to April but down 34% from a year ago. Havila said “We are in the black, hopefully by a few thousand and that’s progress.” In the future, Havila would like to discuss a capital improvement project for the patio at the liquor store.
MAINTENANCE REPORT
City Maintenance Supervisor Jami Packer reported to the council that he had installed 10 more water meters and there were still about 23 or 24 to be put in. When the installation process is complete, the billing process may begin and water rates will be adjusted once the new meters are up and running. Jami also commented that the condition of the city-owned truck used for maintenance was bad. He said it needs many repairs or replacement. Havila thanked him for filing all the potholes.
OTHER BUSINESS
It was decided council member Sharon Dewitt would be the administrator for a USDA grant through Widseth Smith Nolting (WSN), an architecture, engineering, environmental and surveying firm.
The next step of the water/sewer project is to have an engineer from WSN perform a walk-through with Jami to provide an update of the work to be done.
A centennial celebration will be held in conjunction with Riverfest. There will be many activities for all age groups to participate in.
So far, according to manager Debbie Weimer, the farmer’s market held at the Rustic Trail parking lot has been successful. It is planned to move it into the green space near the Rustic Trail when more vendors are available.
The fire department reported it is working with WSN, the Department of Natural Resources and Enbridge on a grant to update the radio communication equipment.
PUBLIC COMMENT
A Palisade resident asked the council about residents continuing to read their own water meters. Jami told him that yes, to continue for now but when the new meters have been completely installed, they will be read by the maintenance department with a handheld water meter reader. The resident also requested a copy of the city financial report. Barb Packer said she is working on having that available as soon as possible and she has found some applications that will enable her to create a “really nice financial spreadsheet.”
Two women were in attendance who questioned why the forensic audit investigation of records kept by the former city clerk, discussed in April, had not yet happened. The council told them that the city’s accountant and attorney advised the city not to move forward with the forensic audit as they did not find anything that had a red flag and that it would cost the city approximately $20,000 to carry it out.
Meanwhile, the clerk duties have been performed by Barb Packer and Sharon Dewitt with some help from other clerks and the League of Minnesota Cities. Council member Dave Simons thanked them for all they are doing to help the city be more organized and as transparent as possible. Before hiring a new clerk, the council would like to clean-up and organize the current records. When hired, a new clerk will be trained by the League of Minnesota Cities. More information about the League of Minnesota Cities can be found online at www.lmc.org.
Palisade City Council meeting minutes are posted at city hall in Palisade when approved by the council.
The next meeting of the council is Tuesday, July 5, at 6 p.m. at the community center.
