A parent addressed McGregor School Board during its meeting on March 27 with concerns about last year’s test scores.
“I would like to begin by saying that I represent a small but growing number of parents in this community who have become increasingly concerned about the direction in which our school is headed,” said the parent. “My background is in natural resources. We are a very data-driven organization. When we do studies, we rely on data. And the data here clearly is not well.”
“These 2022 numbers are … concerning isn’t the word,” continued the parent. “We have somewhere in the neighborhood of 30% to raise our math test scores before we are even a middle-of-the-road school … I think the numbers speak for themselves.”
The parent also talked about staffing and said, “I would also like to address
the exodus (a group leaving) of very qualified teachers, paras and work staff over the last few years. What I have been able to gather speaking to these folks, these folks do not feel safe in their job here. Most of them left because of students that were out of control; there’s no other way to say it. Many of you who have kids in the school, I’m sure have heard the stories of entire classrooms being sent to Mr. Staska because they weren’t behaving.
“This is unacceptable to us and cannot continue. What we would like to ask is for the school board simply to hold the current administration as responsible as you did the past administration.”
No reply was made by McGregor School Board.
Donations
Over $6,000 in donations were accepted by the school board; $4,000 from the McGregor Fire Department Relief Association, $600 from the McGregor Lions Club, $1,500 from the Tamarack Sno-Flyers and $750 from Lawler Community Club.
“Thanks to everybody for donating,” said board member Jordan Moser.
Resignations and hirings
The board accepted the resignations of Anthony Pierce as boy’s basketball coach and Jared Jensen as school and community youth worker. Accepted hirings included Harold Blegen as a bus driver and Jeremy Tallum as a math teacher.
Other Business
State testing is soon. Superintendent Brad Johnson said he is hoping for better results than last year.
High school principal Bob Staska said high school spring sports have started. A conference track meet will be held at the school in May.
Staska also discussed an update from the Minnesota legislature calling for a bill to eliminate suspensions (disciplinary dismissals) for kindergarten through third-grade kids. “We’ll be sending kids back to the classroom quickly,” said Staska. “I don’t know the exact wording of all this, but it’s scary. It’s scary because it’s taking a tool out of the toolbox.”
“We don’t suspend that many kids out of school. We try not to. But sometimes we just have to,” said Staska.
Meal reimbursement rates for staff development were raised by $5 per meal.
The next McGregor School Board meeting will be a work session on April 11 at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
