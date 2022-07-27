In addition to the council members and Mayor Megan Workman, numerous residents and city employees were at the meeting of the Aitkin City Council July 18 to discuss the level-up status of the city administrator and a lack of parking areas downtown.
Candidacy for city council seats
Two four-year term council member seats are available for the Nov. 8 general election.
Requirements to file: candidate must be a qualified voter in the state of Minnesota; a U.S. citizen; is, or will be 21 years of age or more when assuming office; has maintained residence in the city of Aitkin for 30 days before the general election.
Candidates must file an affidavit of candidacy and pay a $2 filing fee with the city administrator’s office by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The administrator’s office is located at 130 Southgate Dr., Suite 200, Aitkin. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Park security cameras
City Administrator Mike Skrbich again asked for the council’s direction with the current camera company contract. There has been recent garbage dumping and vandalism at the Aitkin City Park. Aitkin Police Chief Paul Ryan said the police department was able to find who was dumping garbage by a process of elimination but vandals were not able to be identified on the security cameras.
Council member Jason Henke suggested that CTC, the company providing the security cameras, be invited to discuss what’s going on with the footage as the council discussed at a prior meeting. “I’m not necessarily against pulling the plug if that’s the way we go, but they did offer to come in,” said Henke.
Henke said he thinks the council should show the company the most current video and ask them if that is acceptable. Council member Kathy Galliger said she
wants to have the initial proposal and the contract information available at the time of the meeting.
Downtown parking
Council member Connie Janzen notified the council of a complaint she received from a local business owner about a lack of parking in the downtown area.
There are a lot of issues going on with the alley behind the Office Shop and Aitkin Age buildings. Office Shop owner Jodie Johnson told Janzen that she is concerned about the limited parking and people leaving space for delivery vehicles to get through the alley.
Aitkin Public Works Supervisor Lon Nicko said each business/property owns up to the center of the alley. Nicko described that it was the same with the alley behind the Rialto, and other downtown areas.
The council deliberated about how to move forward with the parking lot to be located at the site of the creamery building which was demolished in April 2019.
Galliger said, “The EDA (Economic Development Authority) gave us the money to purchase the property, because we were intending to put a public parking lot there...” The understanding Galliger said she had was there was a verbal agreement that the EDA was going to assist with the development of the lot. “When that time came, they backed out and would not sponsor the project,” Galliger said.
Council member Leeann Moriarty responded, “That was prior to me being on the EDA and I would like to revisit that at the next meeting of the EDA.”
Galliger said the survey had been done. The project has just been waiting on funding to complete. During development of the lot, Aitkin Public Utilities will install a fast-charging station for electric vehicles with one port and two parking spaces
During the public comment part of the meeting, a resident in attendance suggested fencing the area off for safety concerns until funding becomes available to build the parking lot.
City sidewalks
Nicko addressed the council about the condition of the sidewalks throughout the city and an upcoming annual sidewalk inspection.
Nicko submitted a packet that included pictures of some of the sidewalks around town. He showed examples of sidewalks needing repair and/or attention and others that had been brought up to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance.
Nicko said, “Sidewalks are the responsibility of the property or business owner, we still oversee the maintenance of them and make sure that they are kept safe and passable.” Nicko also said that there are sidewalks needing attention in the city that are the responsibility of the city.
Letters will be sent or delivered to residents to address concerns with sidewalks. Problem areas include: raised slabs that can be a trip hazard; tree branches overhanging which can impede pedestrian passibility and overgrown weeds in the cracks of the sidewalks that can also be a trip hazard.
Some of the overhanging trees are the responsibility of the city and some the homeowner.
Information that will be included in notices to residents will be local contractor information for those needing assistance with getting sidewalk areas up to ADA compliance.
“If people can’t afford to do the repairs, what would happen then?” asked Workman. Nicko replied that the owner would probably ask the city to pay for it and then there would be an assessment to the property.
Hometown Lumber
Aitkin business, Hometown Lumber, submitted a “No Parking Designation Request” to the council.
Semi-trailer trucks with deliveries have to park on Fourth Street near the business in order to unload supplies to the company. If people are parked in the areathe trucks can’t be unloaded in a safe and timely manner. A loading zone request was denied previously by the city.
A “no parking” designation was approved for Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Administrator review and raise
The personnel committee of the city of Aitkin performed City Administrator Mike Skrbich’s six-month review. Skrbich received a satisfactory performance evaluation and the personnel committee acknowledged that Skrbich will receive a step increase in pay. Read the related story on page 26.
Other business
The city’s water tower project was received by Congressman Pete Stauber and will move forward on a bonding bill for federal funding dollars for the project.
“It’s something that’s exciting and (there will be) more to come on that,” said Workman. The project includes updating, painting and the installation of a circulating pump to prevent damage from freezing.
An offer of $35,000 was approved for the city-owned property at 909 Second St. NW, Aitkin. The potential buyers would like to make it residential and will purchase the property as is.
Skrbich is working on financing for the fire hall/police department roof project. The project has been separated into two parts. The approximate cost for the police department area of the roof will be $90,000. Nicko and Skrbich are working together on looking at the air conditioning unit which is on the roof to try to get that included into the project. The fire department roof update will come at a later date. Moriarty asked if it was beneficial to separate the projects or do it all at one time. Skrbich replied that the USDA wanted it separated.
Nicko told the council that painting at the pickleball court was progressing.
Skrbich said that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon begin buckthorn removal. The dictionary says buckthorn is a shrub or small tree of the buckthorn family, typically bearing thorns.
The Aitkin Quarterbacks Club application was approved to conduct off-site gambling for a raffle to be held later in the year.
The city of Aitkin accepted funds in the amount of $174.34 from Amanda Lowe, representing the Aitkin Friends of the Park committee.
The council authorized the closing of the TD Ameritrade Investment account and transferred the balance of $118,228 to the city of Aitkin’s 4M Money Fund and consolidated investments.
At the end of the meeting during the public discussion, Workman asked for a motion to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned with Moriarty voting no.
The next meeting will be Monday, Aug. 1.
To view the minutes from Aitkin City Council meetings, go to: www.ci.aitkin.mn.us/index.asp?SEC=4BA92925-71A6-4AC7-8649-99AA9ED87974.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.