At its Jan. 25 regular meeting, the Hill City City Council voted to approve Resolution 2022-01 setting the appointments and calendar for 2022.
Planning is underway for events coming up this spring including a spaghetti feed fundraiser on April 3 and an Easter egg hunt April 16. Contact an events committee member to volunteer, and watch for flyers around town for details.
COMMISSIONER APPOINTMENTS
Administration and public safety, Sean Lathrop;
Water and Sewer, Lin Benson with Dave Lange as alternate;
Streets, Dave Lange with Dan Kingsley as alternate;
Parks and recreation, Brenda James with Lin Benson as alternate; and
Maintenance and airport, Dan Kingsley.
COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS
Facilities and equipment, Sean Lathrop, Dan Kingsley and George Casper;
Land use and zoning, Dave Lange, Dan Kingsley and George Casper;
Personnel, full council;
Parks, Brenda James, Tami Meyer and Brandi Caverly;
Special events, Dave Lange and Sean Lathrop; and
Ex officio member of the Fire Relief Association, Dave Lange.
MEETING DATES
The regular meeting date for the city council is the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the community room at city hall, 125 Lake Ave, Hill City.
ORDINANCE 140
The city council voted to pass ordinance 140, repealing ordinance 138 and adopting a schedule of fees and charges for various services, licenses and permits for the city of Hill City. The ordinance is available for viewing during regular office hours at city hall.
CITY PARK IMPROVEMENTS
Council members discussed options for financing city park improvements; members are seeking grant options and have contacted Enbridge Energy, LLC asking for a donation. Playscapes has been identified as the most likely vendor for new playground equipment; council members are reviewing a design proposal. There are plans for a sign at the park acknowledging everyone who contributed to making it a success.
