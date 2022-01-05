A police officer position and final budget topped the discussion of a recent Hill City City Council meeting.
BUDGET MEETING
A discussion took place concerning the available police officer position and what the benefits of the position should be. Mayor Sean Lathrop said he would like to see the benefits mirror the deputy clerk position.
The final levy amount for the year 2021 is $243,475. A final decision was made to set the 2022 levy at $208,746 and use borrowed funds if necessary. The levy may have to be raised in 2023.
SPECIAL MEETING - CLAIMS APPROVAL
A special meeting was called to order by Mayor Lathrop at 3:38 p.m. A motion was made by Dan Kingsley to approve claims with the exception of the Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. bill which would need further research.
The final budget for 2022 was gone over and approved.
The levy amounts for 2022 are: general fund $158,556, fire fund $21,110, trail fund $9,079, streets $20,000; for a total of $208,726.
PUBLIC SAFETY DIRECTOR
Mayor Lathrup reminded the council of the restructuring of the Hill City Police Department.
Two candidates had been interviewed and a recommendation from the interview committee was to hire Ron Sexton.
The current police chief, Josh Kimball’s contract ended Dec. 31. At that time, Kimball was to turn over keys and equipment to the city. The Aitkin County
Sheriff’s Office will patrol more often in the area until the 32-hour/week officer has been hired.
INVESTMENT OPTIONS
Brian Nicklason, president/CEO of Woodland Bank, was present to give an overview on different types of loans given in Hill City.
The mayor and Hill City City Clerk, Tami Meyer, will set up a meeting with Woodland Bank manager Jennifer Raushel to tailor the city needs with the city funds.
OTHER BUSINESS
A fishing contest was approved to be held Feb. 12.
The Local 49 Union contract was tabled until the final draft of the contract is complete. If payroll comes due before the finalized draft is available, those employees will be paid using the unfinished draft.
