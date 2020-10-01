Aitkin City Administration staff reported to the city council last week that it had finished an exhaustive review of the city’s accounts.
“Line item by line item, we went through everything,” said Administrator Rose Beverly and City Clerk Jen Thompson at a special budget session Sept. 24.
Beverly reported that the city has kept levies low by dipping into reserves and not replacing old equipment on a regular basis, but that equipment is starting to become unreliable or obsolete. The responsible approach is to plan for replacement and rebuild reserves to recommended levels, she said.
The city approved the preliminary levy of 14.75%, with council member Kathy Galliger casting the sole opposing vote.
“I will be working hard between now and the final budget meeting on Dec. 7 to find a way to reduce the amount of the levy,” Galliger said. “That is too high.”
ADMIN STAFF MOVE
At the regular city council meeting on Sept. 21, the council addressed the continuing saga of finding a home for city administration staff.
After having remodeled and moved into leased office space earlier in 2020, staff became aware of a mold issue. At an earlier city council meeting, Beverly reported that a mold mitigation firm had been retained to help with mitigation. Subsequently, it was determined that a new location would have to be found to house the city’s administration functions.
The city has retained the law firm Severson and Porter to litigate the vacation of its lease at 209 Minnesota Ave. with the goal of recovering the costs the city incurred during the period since leasing the space from Catlin Properties Inc.
Administrative staff has identified potential new locations and is having them inspected prior to making a decision.
PARK IMPROVEMENTS
After three years of fundraising, planning and preparation, concrete was poured for the new hockey rink at Aitkin City Park.
The park’s old warming house was demolished to make room for the new rink and supporting facilites. Concrete will be curing for the next two weeks, said Phil Martin of Bolton and Menk.
HWY. 169 PROJECTS
County Engineer John Welle presented a resolution in support of a Hwy. 169 grant application for a project in 2024-25 from the Mississippi River bridge north of Aitkin to Hwy. 200 in Hill City.
This is a resurfacing project, according to MnDoT’s current plan. Hwy. 169 is recognized as being deficient in shoulder width for a National Highway System route and should have wider shoulders for the safety of both motorists and law enforcement. The trucking industry requires wider shoulders too, Welle said.
Welle asked for support for the county’s request for an increase in the scope of the project to include shoulder widening, which would double or triple the cost of the project.
The Minnesota Highway Freight Program has funding available for projects that offer freight improvement. The segment in question has been identified as one of four segments classified by both the public and MnDoT safety data as an unsafe freight corridor. Five fatal crashes in less than 10 years have been recorded on that segment, which is four times the state average for a segment of that length. MnDoT asked Welle to gather resolutions of support from Aitkin, Hill City, Palisade and Grand Rapids, Aitkin County and Itasca County. The city council unanimously passed the resolution.
The next city council meeting will be Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Aitkin Public Library.
