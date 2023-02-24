During a McGregor School Board work session on Feb. 13, board members discussed school culture and ways to preserve McGregor’s history.
Board member Bethany Sellers reflected back on the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) conference she recently attended and said that another school at the conference “developed a history wall for their school.”
“I really think that this is something we should do here,” Sellers said. “With people getting older, we’re going to start losing large portions of the history of the school … When you know the history of something and you know what you’re a part of and what you belong to, that in and of itself helps to increase culture and positivity.”
School Culture
A school’s culture is important for many reasons and impacts students and staff. The California Department of Education said, “School culture and climate help determine whether students are motivated to learn and stay in school.”
“Culture is everything. Culture brings people,” added board member Jordan Moser. “Culture is a recruitment. Culture is a retainer. This district has a lot of awesome things going for it for a small school.”
Career Tech
At the MSBA conference, board member Pat Scollard said he saw career tech discussed. The Minnesota Department of Education defines career technical education as “a sequence of courses that integrates core academic knowledge with technical and occupational knowledge and skills to provide students a pathway to postsecondary education and careers.”
“I think that’s something that we really need to take a hard look at,” said Scollard. “Yeah, you need to learn math but math that’s maybe specific to certain careers or certain avenues that these kids maybe want to take.”
Board member Katie Nelson added, “I was just reading my notes again and it said 22% of jobs require a four-year degree.” Nelson noted that she would like to visit the Detroit Lakes school district to see its career-focused program.
Legislature
Superintendent Brad Johnson gave an update on recent legislative changes and said, “one of the things (the legislature) was looking at was free meals for all the kids.”
Nelson was wondering if representatives have been invited for a tour of the school. Johnson replied, “I will extend an invitation.”
Log In
