Aerial photography, community grants and reorganization of the Aitkin County Land Department highlighted business at the Dec. 13 meeting of the Aitkin County Board.
“Pictometry was purchased in 2019 to improve our processes within the county,” said Assessor Mike Dangers in his presentation to the board.
Pictometry was flown and delivered in 2020 and has been in use ever since. Dangers requested purchase of a new flight in spring 2023. Pictometry aerial photography consists of two components – the three dimensional imagery showing the sides of structures and straight down aerial photography.
As of early October 2022, the 3D imagery has been viewed over 22,000 times by county staff. Only county staff have access to the 3D imagery – with the assessor staff, Soil and Water Conservation District and the Land Department as the three main users of that component. The straight down aerial photography is constantly used by both the staff and public and is the default image on both the public and internal LINK GIS website.
The new quote for a spring 2023 flight is three annual interest-free payments of $82,670. This compares to three payments of about $54,000 paid in 2020, 2021, and 2022 for the previous flight. The Recorder’s Compliance Fund was utilized for the last flight and could continue to be used for the next flight. The balance of this Fund as of 8/31/22 was $345,767.63. The estimated annual income this fund receives is around $55,000 depending on recording volume.
The increase in cost for this project is not just due to inflation, said Dangers. “The particular resolution of the images that we currently have is not available for the new flight. This means that we can either go one step lower or higher on image quality. The new price is with the one step higher image quality. Specifically, this is a 6 inch resolution photo for both imagery types and 3 inch resolution for the area around the city of Aitkin and Big Sandy Lake.”
Dangers said assessor’s staff has located structures that were not permitted or visible from the road and the resulting actions has added to the county’s tax base. Other county uses of this photography are assigning addresses, locating easements, helping with parcel mapping, viewing lakeshore restoration and forests and evaluating wetlands.
Commissioners Ann Marcotte and Brian Napstad advocated for making aerial top-down images available to the public. The board approved the purchase with Marcotte voting nay, expressing a concern over privacy issues related to the 3D images, also noting that she favored the lesser product at a considerably lower cost.
Community grants
Mark Jeffers, economic development coordinator, requested approval and received it, to grant $5,000 to the Aitkin City Park Committee; $10,000 to Little Pine Academy; and $3,500 to the Northwoods ATV Alliance.
The board also approved Fiscal Recovery Funds in the amount of $40,000 to become available in the Business Development and Recreation Fund. This money will fund eligible requests for $10,000 over the remaining four years.
In 2021, a Fiscal Recovery Fund request was approved to put $10,000 toward the Business Development & Recreation Grant. The economic development strategy was to add $10,000 annually for a total of $50,000 to the existing BD&R Grant fund. This grant is intended to support local businesses and events by allowing funding to increase tourism/recreation and resident/non-resident attraction. This grant is not intended to be used as annual sponsorships of events.
The Economic Development Committee plans to execute a small business revitalization grant in 2023. The strategy of this grant is to help support local businesses to upgrade/revitalize their outside presence in our community. The fund will help support upgrades of awnings, signage and aesthetics of their business appearance. This grant is currently being finalized by the Economic Development Committee and will be executing it in spring 2023.
Land department
The county land department has received no applications for the position of assistant land commissioner, therefore opted to reorganize. Human Resources Director Bobbie Danielson recommended eliminating the assistant land commissioner position as well as the forestry/parks technician. Those positions would be replaced by hiring a full-time forester and an office support person. This was approved.
Land department discussion items included the status of land parcels in Palisade and the DNR Heritage Lands project.
Land Commissioner Dennis Thompson said three lots on the site of the former Palisade VFW will likely be deeded back to Aitkin County. The lots were conveyed to the city of Palisade in March 2021 with the condition the city would develop affordable housing within three years. The city of Palisade informed the land department it would not be able to meet the three-year deadline.
Brian Leitinger reviewed the DNR Heritage Lands Project, involving state acquisition of 1,300 acres total, being conducted in 14 northern Minnesota counties. The land, formerly owned by Potlatch, is now in the hands The Conservation Fund. He said the DNR will be approaching the state legislature with one funding request.
“All the land will stay in sustainable forest management,” said Leitinger.
The board will hear more later about the Palisade property and the Heritage Lands Project.
Administrator update
Regarding 2023 appropriations, the Aitkin County Historical Society requested an appropriation of $52,000 for 2023. The Budget Committee met with a member of the ACHS board and after further review recommended the appropriation amount remain the same as 2022 at $19,000.
Administrator Jessica Seibert said the Budget Committee discussed the salaries of commissioners and elected officials. After a review of elected officials’ salaries, years of service, performance and qualifications, a resolution will be brought forward raising elected officials’ salaries by 5% and commissioners by 2%.
Other business
In other business, the board:
• Approved an off sale liquor license for the Malmo Liquor Store; and off/on sale and Sunday liquor license for Fisherman’s Bay.
• Accepted a quote from Climate Makers for new controls for the heating system at Long Lake Conservation Center using $67,558 in Fiscal Recovery Funds.
• Discussion was held on whether or not the board would like to continue paying per diems for members of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board. A resolution was passed in 1973 authorizing the payments. General discussion of the county board was to leave the payments in place due to the fact that the HRA cannot use public housing dollars for this expense.
“Because it is called Aitkin County HRA,” said Napstad, “people think the county has something to do with it but it doesn’t.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.