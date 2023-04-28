The Aitkin City Council held a work session prior to its regular meeting on April 17. Mayor Megan Workman was not able to attend.
REVENUE SOURCES
A special assessment tax in real estate is an additional property tax assessed by the local government to pay for property and neighborhood improvement projects.
Annexation is a process of bringing property into the city limits. The council talked about residents in the city who do not yet use city utilities such as water and sewer. City Administrator Mike Skrbich will work on providing a list of properties/parcels with their own wells and septic systems to the council.
HOUSING SHORTAGE
INH Properties submitted two project proposals regarding housing. The council talked about challenges INH and other developers may face while working to provide housing solutions in Aitkin. Council member Jason Henke said, “This is a top priority, we need to get the ball rolling.”
Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and tax abatement options are used for different real estate development costs or public subsidies. The purpose of these methods of financing real estate development costs is to reduce the amount of equity the developer must bring to the table initially. TIF diverts city tax revenues for a period of time and tax abatement adjusts a property’s taxes by changing the value or classification of that property. A builder bounty program was also mentioned.
Council member Kathy Galliger talked about how these financing options had been used in the past and expressed concern over the length of time taxes were reduced or deferred.
Growth Innovations Director Stan Gustafson explained some of the proposed plans and sites to the council.
Further discussion will be had and a list of available parcels within the city will be provided to the council by Gustafson.
NICKO UPDATE
Public Works Supervisor Lon Nicko highlighted key points of a project priority list and timeline for the Capital Improvement Plan.
REGULAR MEETING
The regular council meeting began at 6 p.m. with the administrator’s report. “We’ve updated an EDA member,” said Skrbich. Ed Anderson has been appointed to the group.
CREAMERY LOT
The city will get an appraisal done for the city-owned property known as the old creamery lot so they know how much the property is worth. Skrbich said he is awaiting proposals. Another option previously discussed at council meetings is to turn the lot into a parking lot.
ASSESSOR
Aitkin County Assessor Mike Dangers gave a presentation which summarized 2023 property valuations and gave a preview of 2024 assessments. To learn more about his presentation, see “County assessor speaks on valuations” in the April 19 Aitkin Age. The council approved a resolution transferring local board of equalization duties to the county.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Aitkin County Economic Development Coordinator Mark Jeffers presented the council with information on the rebranding of Aitkin County. Jeffers spoke to the council about the amenities of the county being the “best kept secret” and how the county needs to get the word out about those things. He talked about the river trails, the lakes and other benefits that make the county an optimal place for recreation and tourism. See “Aitkin County is ‘Naturally Better’” in the April 19 Aitkin Age.
Jeffers said the county is working on digital marketing which will include new language and invited anyone to use the marketing materials if they liked.
PUBLIC WORKS
Galliger said the public works committee had lengthy discussion about (Nicko) finding a company to do the lining on the sewers downtown” Galliger explained that the company will come in and do the work overnight to not disturb traffic. “We need one more quote,” said Nicko. “If we approve the quote … they will do the work in the off hours.”
Until further notice, the road entrances to the Aitkin City Park and Tibbetts Trails and Park recreation areas are closed. The public works crew is trying to prevent road damage the best that they can and will monitor them closely.
You can still use the facilities but you will need to park your vehicle on the street and walk in.
The Aitkin County yard waste compost site will be open May 4 on Thursdays and Fridays from noon-4 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 3. It is located adjacent to the Oak Ridge Demolition Landfill five miles south of Aitkin County on Hwy. 169, right on 310th Ln. The access is through the demolition landfill. Only leaves, grass clippings and brush less than 4 inches in diameter are accepted, no plastic bags. The site will be monitored.
Nicko’s department recently hosted a contractor day. “I had 67 registered attendees so it was a really good turnout,” said Nicko. He went on to explain how public works would install the demonstration area of the active transportation project that will allow members of the public to try out potential street changes designed to improve safety and enhance the community.
PARK COMMITTEE
Skrbich presented background information during the work session regarding the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. He explained that the community center park building (part of the proposed park project) may not be able to be funded with these funds. Skrbich has met with IRRRB (Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board), an economic development agency, to discuss the project. IRRRB is nearing the end of its funding cycle and the city would need to submit an application as soon as possible for additional funding.
Henke said the group met with Confluence (an architectural firm hired to help revamp the park) regarding concept three for the park project with a few tweaks (read about the concepts in “What a concept…” by Henke in the Aug. 24, 2022 Aitkin Age or online. Skrbich will seek bids for building a community field house. The council also discussed how to get additional funding for the project.
Nicko found a company to do a wetland delineation which is the fieldwork determining boundaries between uplands and wetlands on property. The council approved Maps by Mitch to perform the on-site work.
Resolution 2023-04-17 C was approved to allow the city to apply for a grant for a community fieldhouse with IRRRB.
PERSONNEL
Two contracts are on the table for Teamsters Local 346 with public works employees and municipal liquor store employees. A closed session for labor negotiations was held after the council meeting. Teamsters Local 346 is a union representing workers in negotiations.
AITKIN ARBOR DAY
Workman signed a proclamation designating May 17 as Aitkin Arbor Day.
It is planned to plant fruit-bearing trees to benefit wildlife on the west side of the river at Tibbetts Park at 2 p.m.
Aitkin was designated a Tree City USA in 2019. The designation requires four different criteria: maintaining a tree board, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day.
FIRE DEPARTMENT AND POTENTIAL FLOODING
Pisarek announced that his department has had four retirements and he is “really excited” about four hirings which had nine applicants.
The council approved a necessary fire hose replacement for the cost of $11,300.
Aitkin will have a required permit available at city hall (not available online) for burning in town with the exception of campfires. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said, “Campfires must be 3 feet or less in diameter and not more than 3 feet in height.”
Pisarek talked about the potential flooding with the Mississippi River expected to crest Friday or Saturday at 16.8 feet which is about a foot higher than last year. Pisarek explained that the flood of 2012 that caused the county to declare a state of emergency was at 18.6 feet.
UPCOMING MEETINGS
The next Aitkin City Council meeting will be held on Monday, May 1 at 6 p.m. in the Aitkin Library’s community room.
Previous minutes can be viewed online at www.ci.aitkin.mn.us/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.