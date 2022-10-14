Pat Pickles, McGregor resident, was present at the Oct. 4 McGregor City Council meeting to express her opposition to the proposed use of the former McGregor DAC (Developmental Achievement Center) building as a future residential treatment center.

“I am not for that. Period,” Pickles stated. “I don’t want to live by it, I don’t feel safe living by it and I don’t think this is the place to have it in McGregor. We do not have a police force. We do not have a hospital. I talked to a person yesterday who said he lived in a town where they had one and he said, ‘Don’t let it come in (or) your EMT calls will increase.’ I’ve talked to quite a few of my neighbors and not one of them is for it. I want to live in my home and feel safe in my home. I would really like to see the council and our community come together on this. I think we need to nip this in the bud. Once we get them in here, it’s not going away. You’re stuck with it. This is how I feel, and I’m going to continue talking to more people to try to very much discourage this from ever happening,” continued Pickles. Pickles also wanted to ensure the building was back on the “tax rolls” for the city since it is no longer owned by a nonprofit agency. 

