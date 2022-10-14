Pat Pickles, McGregor resident, was present at the Oct. 4 McGregor City Council meeting to express her opposition to the proposed use of the former McGregor DAC (Developmental Achievement Center) building as a future residential treatment center.
“I am not for that. Period,” Pickles stated. “I don’t want to live by it, I don’t feel safe living by it and I don’t think this is the place to have it in McGregor. We do not have a police force. We do not have a hospital. I talked to a person yesterday who said he lived in a town where they had one and he said, ‘Don’t let it come in (or) your EMT calls will increase.’ I’ve talked to quite a few of my neighbors and not one of them is for it. I want to live in my home and feel safe in my home. I would really like to see the council and our community come together on this. I think we need to nip this in the bud. Once we get them in here, it’s not going away. You’re stuck with it. This is how I feel, and I’m going to continue talking to more people to try to very much discourage this from ever happening,” continued Pickles. Pickles also wanted to ensure the building was back on the “tax rolls” for the city since it is no longer owned by a nonprofit agency.
Mayor Dake Olson addressed Pickles’ concerns. “Before the building is used as a treatment facility, there is a process. It has to go through the zoning board to obtain a conditional use permit and there has to be public hearings on it,” he said. Olson also told Pickles he would communicate with other communities which house similar treatment facilities to obtain input on how they affect the community.
Fire hall update
Scott Turner, McGregor Fire Department training officer, provided an update on the new fire hall. “The walls are up in the air, half of the roof is on and insulated and it is almost completely spray foamed now,” he explained. Interior door installation and framing is underway. Turner noted the exterior multi-color selection, jointly made by the department and city, “looks very attractive and the facility will help the department do its job even more efficiently.”
“The project is coming together but not nearly as fast as we had anticipated. Originally, we hoped to move in by November, but that’s not going to be a reality. In my mind, I’m hopeful it will be by the first of the year – that is if we can get all the contractors to come back together and work together. We need improvement in that area. We are on track budget-wise,” continued Turner. Contegrity Group, the construction management firm for the project, had a meeting scheduled for Oct. 10, to meet with all contractors to help expedite progress (details not available at press time). Turner said he hopes to incorporate a tour of the fire hall during a future council meeting within the next few months.
Turner also commented on the need for a generator in the new fire hall, which would allow for continued operation in the event of a power outage. He said a generator is necessary to lift the massive doors. In addition, the fire hall will have a kitchen, training area and offices, which will be air conditioned. “The facility would serve as a chilling area to service the community and surrounding areas in the event of a power outage or disaster so residents would be able to come in and eat. That’s a great resource to have,” said Turner. Olson indicated funds were available for the purchase of a generator at a cost of $13,000.
James Carr, McGregor fire chief, asked the council to consider a request by Beaver Township to contract solely with the McGregor Fire Department for services effective Jan. 1. Services had previously been provided jointly by the Kettle River and McGregor Fire Departments since the township does cross the Carlton County line.
Carr explained the Kettle River department was having some difficulties with sufficient staffing and response capabilities and noted there are very few calls to respond to. “It is basically the same distance from Kettle River as it is from McGregor to the county line,” explained Carr. “They just want to make sure people in their township are covered. Even right now, if we get the call, we are going down there and worry about the boundaries later,” explained Carr. The McGregor Fire Department already services the surrounding areas of Beaver Township and it would only increase distance by approximately three miles. The council unanimously approved the recommendation for the McGregor Fire Department to contract to provide services to Beaver Township.
Old business
City Clerk Brittany Sorensen presented quotes for propane for the city and new fire hall for the upcoming year. The council approved the quote from Como at a cost of $1.769 per unit with no switch-out or tank lease fees. Sorensen will follow up with Como to ensure the city is on a keep-fill basis.
Olson reported he will follow up on recommendations for a city attorney to represent the city and to advise on the annexation requests by two community members. The potential candidates will be invited to the December council meeting with a contract awarded at the January organizational meeting.
Three candidates expressed interest in serving on the city zoning board. The council unanimously approved the appointment of Geraldine Ward, Penny Olson and Pat Pickles to serve on the zoning board.
The council discussed a small parcel of land, a 25 by 50-foot lot adjacent to the laundromat in town. Noting there was no use for the land by the city and the administrative and maintenance costs for the parcel were estimated at $150, the council approved the sale of the parcel through Minnbid.
Rent for the city office space use at 17 N. Maddy St. to be paid to CLT Services was unanimously approved in the amount of $4,706.67 for the year.
Sorensen presented quotations and recommendations from Chosen Valley to complete soil boring at the McGregor Community Center to determine the structural soundness of the foundation. The council unanimously approved a resolution to pay up to $5,500 for the recommended soil borings.
Olson reported he had been contacted by the chief financial officer on behalf of Riverwood Healthcare. The McGregor Riverwood Healthcare Clinic upgrade and relocation to Hwy. 210 has been put on hold for at least five years. Riverwood’s financial resources are currently being directed to provide for surgical unit expansion on the Aitkin campus. Olson will meet with developers to address other uses for the property such as assisted living or rental units. It was noted road work will need to be addressed in the area in the future.
Sorensen informed the council Thomas Mayfield, Riverwood financial advisor, will be addressing the council in the future to request the city serve as a conduit issuer for $4 million for the upcoming fiscal year. The city served as a conduit issuer for $9 million for Riverwood this year.
Police Department
Olson noted he will discuss a contract for police services in the McGregor area with the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department and report back to the council.
The council discussed whether or not there were restrictions for the number of cars allowed in a lot within city limits. It was noted there was a city ordinance that read all cars should be deemed operable and licensed, but there was no limitation on the number of vehicles allowed. Sorensen will follow up on the ordinance for discussion at the next meeting.
Olson posed the question of whether it was permissible for someone to use a Recreational Vehicle (RV) as a permanent residence within city limits. He noted Aitkin County requires a conditional use permit. The council agreed any unit used as a permanent residence must be hooked up to city water and sewer services. Further discussion on the topic was tabled until the next meeting.
Sewer and water
Sorensen noted a grant application had been submitted to the state for $10,000 for the purchase of a generator for the water tower, well house and pumps. The council also unanimously approved the city proceed with applying for a 50/50 matching grant for up to $50,000 for the purchase of the generator. Head of Maintenance Jeff Budnick noted there would be additional costs associated with obtaining a generator, including a concrete slab to place it on and a necessary electrical upgrade. He will work with his contacts from Minnesota Rural Water to address the electrical needs.
Budnick noted the recirculating pump will be hooked up by Nistler Plumbing and additional wiring completed. Lift stations on Hwy. 65, 210 and on Kirsch Ave. had been repaired and he will contact Dollar General to discuss their sewer issues and report back to the council.
Community Center
Budnick reported door closers were remounted, a dozen new road barricades were purchased and a trip hazard near the front door had been repaired.
Streets
Budnick explained Roth Construction had removed a hump by the railroad tracks and gravel had been placed on the community center road. He also noted he is obtaining quotes for rental of a loader and took note of two telephone poles leaning near the laundromat.
Airport
The council unanimously approved the cancellation of a lease with Mark Spanier to pursue interest from two other parties in leasing the lot at the airport.
Council member Bob Merritt was granted permission to use the city’s credit card to update the airport’s domain (URL).
A hunting guide had requested access to hunt waterfowl on the airport pond. The request was denied due to the restriction of the discharge of firearms within city limits and the fact that the pond is lined.
Library
Budnick noted two windows had been damaged by grouse flying into the windows. One window had previous damage due to vandalism. Installation of new windows will be completed in October.
Ambulance
The council approved the application of Megan Hagel to serve as an EMT for the ambulance department.
The council approved the request from McGregor Area Ambulance Service Crew Chief Amanda Sample to purchase uniforms for the ambulance crew consisting of pants, two shirts and a high visibility jacket with patch up to $6,000 for the crew. The request included a $100 uniform allowance per member per year and a uniform cost of $350 for any future new department members.
Budnick also requested the purchase of winter hats, sweatshirts, jackets and bibs for himself and another maintenance employee. The council approved the purchase in the amount up to $1,000.
Community concerns
A resident had requested a fine be instated for those not cleaning up after their dogs within city limits. The council declined to impose a fine at this time but will address the issue as needed.
Building permits
Budnick reported a building permit had been granted for Tim Nistler. The council also discussed another property within city limits where a trailer is located over the property line in an area that will need to be ditched. A resident proposed to move a trailer onto the property. The building inspector will be inspecting the property in the near future.
Maintenance
Budnick reported the Anderson house has been completely removed. Olson noted Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity is interested in the vacated lot to build a house on next year. Bids are being obtained for city hall awning and permission was granted for the digging of a duck pond by a resident.
Clerk’s report
A donation from the Minnewawa Sportsman’s Club was approved in the amount of $3,000 to purchase a radio for the ambulance department. Donations from the McGregor Lions Club were approved as follows: $756.52 for electrical repair at the community center, $968 for sewer insulation at the community center, $1,511.28 for street barricades for the community center and $2,250 for the quarterly donation to the community center. Budnick noted the donation for electrical repairs at the community center covered a temporary repair. A permanent repair will cost approximately $2,000 and will be completed next month.
The council approved the following transfers for quarter three: $47,898.66 from water and sewer, $674.52 from the fire department and $2,591.27 from the ambulance department.
The meeting adjourned at 7:35 p.m. The next city council meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at the McGregor Fire Station.
Previous McGregor City Council minutes can be requested by contacting clerk Sorensen by email at Brittany@mcgregorcity.com.
