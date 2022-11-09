Discussion on the proposed Lifelong Recovery Center, to be located in McGregor, dominated the first portion of the McGregor City Council meeting held Nov. 1.
Robert Swedeen addressed his proposed rehabilitation center and acknowledged the safety concerns expressed at the last council meeting.
Swedeen distributed a flyer inviting city council members to attend a community meeting to learn more about The Lifelong Recovery Center business on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at 181 N. Maddy St. (the former DAC building). The flyer indicated community members would be provided the opportunity to meet staff and ask questions. Informational session topics will include discussion on the benefits of investing in a new business, treatment programming and the admission process.
“I think the informational meeting will alleviate a lot of the questions about safety concerns. I want to get the word out, provide an opportunity for people to meet those involved with the recovery center along with county representatives to discuss state and county guidelines,” said Swedeen. “I think there is some responsibility for the city for the safety of the people, which is why we’re having this conversation. I think McGregor should have a police officer and I’d be willing to help raise funds.”
“The city does have a responsibility for safety,” explained Mayor Dake Olson. “Currently, the county is our resource. There could be an increase in issues from your facility above and beyond what we normally have. You can’t rest on the city to provide for safety when you’re adding another potential layer of risk.”
“I’ve been approached by several people with concerns,” noted council member Shelly Brantner, “I live in town. I’m not concerned because I have talked with you (Swedeen.) We would all like to have a town police officer. We have discussed it.”
“Having 24-hour police coverage is unrealistic,” stated Olson. “If we have our own city officer, we have 40 hours of coverage per week, not including time off for vacation, sick days and training. That leaves a gap of 128 hours where there is no police presence. People have an idealistic view when we have a full-time officer that we have coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week and that’s just not the case. We could partner with other townships to share the cost, but now you are covering a bigger space. The cost for one year to the city is approximately $100,000. It is hard to justify the cost. In Hill City, they have two officers, each with a proposed 40 hours of coverage at an approximate cost of over $260,000. Aitkin pays over $1 million for 24-hour coverage,” continued Olson. “It is not the taxpayers’ responsibility to pay for security so you can make a profit.”
Olson also said another concern is increased liability for police in the current climate. He explained in the event of an incident or investigation where an officer is placed on administrative leave, the city must continue to pay the officer along with legal expenses. He also noted it is difficult to find sufficient officers at the county level, let alone in a smaller town. “Basically, what you would need is three full-time and one part-time officer for a full force,” stated Swedeen. “There are a lot of little cities in northern Minnesota that spend $250,000-$400,000 for a police department just for their city. I don’t think I should have to buy a police force for the town. I’m not bringing a criminal element in here. These people are already walking on your streets. Can we work together? There are concerns, and I don’t want the city to bear the burden.”
“I’m not saying the merits aren’t there, but we need to address the citizens’ concerns and the security issues. It is our responsibility to make sure what you’re doing is safe. I have been an EMS (emergency medical service) responder for 23 years. I’ve seen the dark side of the world. How do we keep this from becoming the city’s issue?” asked Olson. “We are not trying to be hard on you, but these are the questions you will be asked.”
“I’ve seen people with mental illness here, living in the woods, trespassing, arrested multiple times, in and out of treatment facilities for mental health and I’ve seen them leave and return. It is not that we are not compassionate, but how do we prevent this from happening?” reiterated Mayor Olson. “I’m thinking of someone who does not have a support system in place. They may come from somewhere where they didn’t have housing and they settle here. What happens if they don’t have a safety net, then are they going to become the city’s issue to deal with? I see your enthusiasm, but I’m a hard realist.”
“I want businesses to flourish and I want to give people a second chance,” continued Swedeen. “I’ve got businesses calling saying, ‘Why don’t we give people a second chance and if you have someone at the facility, please keep us in mind.’” Swedeen explained the facility typically requires an initial 45-90-day treatment plan where clients are not allowed to leave. In the subsequent phase, they are allowed to leave for work and return to the facility. He also noted, when permissible, the facility would provide transportation for those seeking to return to their previous place of residence and added, “Most addicts will typically go back to their former familiar places.”
“I want residents to feel safer after we are here than before,” continued Swedeen. “This is a work in progress. My wife and I are involved and want to be involved in the community, and I’m in this to stay. We had a 28-year-old son who died from addiction and my wife and I are trying to get in front of it.”
Swedeen noted in many communities, there is initial opposition, but eventually many come to see a treatment facility as a good thing. He also stated he plans to attend every city council meeting in order to keep the council informed.
Swedeen addressed questions from the council about the availability and use of Narcan (a medication designed to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose) and Suboxone (a medication used to treat opioid use disorder). Swedeen explained Narcan will be available to clients and by 2023, treatment facilities must be Suboxone compliant. A medical director will be present at the community meeting to discuss these issues further and Swedeen explained a registered nurse or technician must administer these medications on site. Clients must be weaned off before leaving.
Olson asked Swedeen if he had a list of comparable treatment centers to provide to the council for review.While he did not, Swedeen said he would provide a list to the council. “We are going to hold you to task,” concluded Olson.
