Robert Swedeen addressed his proposed Lifelong Recovery Center to be located in

McGregor. He invited the council to attend a community meeting to learn more about the business on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at 181 N. Maddy St. (the former DAC building).

Discussion on the proposed Lifelong Recovery Center, to be located in McGregor, dominated the first portion of the McGregor City Council meeting held Nov. 1.

Robert Swedeen addressed his proposed rehabilitation center and acknowledged the safety concerns expressed at the last council meeting.

