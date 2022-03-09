RAMS meets with Range Delegation

Board members and executive director, Ida Rukavina, of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) traveled to St. Paul to meet with Iron Range legislators to discuss priorities for the 2022 session earlier this week. RAMS has been advocating for cities, schools and townships across the Iron Range for over 80 years at the state and federal level.
RAMS members shared 2022 legislative priorities with lawmakers: increased funding for education, bonding projects that would support communities’ infrastructure needs, broadband funding so the groups northern residents have access to high speed internet, as well as other projects such as trails, local government aid, mental health access and township roads and bridges.
RAMS reiterated its position opposing any legislation that would restrict the exploration or possible development of nonferrous mining in the region as well as support for the iron ore industry. RAMS also acknowledged the combined decades of service from State Senator David Tomassoni and State Representative Dale Lueck, both of whom announced their retirements last week.
RAMS members in attendance included Cyndi Worshak, President of RAMS and Mesabi East School Board; Paul Kess, Ely City Council; Stacey Scholz, Rock Ridge School Board; Reggie Engebritson, Superintendent of Mt. Iron/Buhl School District and St. Louis County Schools; and Ida Rukavina, executive director of RAMS.
State Representative Julie Sandstede, State Representative Rob Ecklund, State Representative Dave Lislegard, State Senator Tom Bakk, State Senator Justin Eichorn, State Representative Spencer Igo and State Representative Dale Lueck all participated in the meeting.
(0) comments
