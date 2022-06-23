Hill City’s 118th annual 4th of July celebration was talked about at the meeting of the Hill City City Council on June 14.
Hill City resident Bill Klennert is helping with the preparation for the Independence Day weekend event and addressed the council. Klennert asked for volunteers from the council to make buttons, handle turtles for the turtle race according to DNR regulations and other areas needing attention. The tentative schedule can be viewed on the City of Hill City Facebook page.
Fireworks will be at dusk on Monday, July 4, over Hill Lake by the Hill City Fire Department and Hill City Lions Club.
There will be donation containers available over the event weekend to raise more funds for the park project playground equipment.
WATER AND SEWER
George Casper, head of maintenance and public works, reported that he had graded and cleaned the streets and repaired a sinkhole.
Casper informed the council that someone has been pulling signs/poles out of the ground along the ATV trail and throwing them in the woods.
The city volunteered to have a manganese test performed. The results show a higher than normal amount of the mineral found in the city’s water supply. A safe level of manganese in water is 300 µg/L or less. When discussing the level of 555 µg/L of manganese in the city’s water, council member Lin Benson asked, “What do we do about it besides tell people?” “We don’t want to create a panic,” said council member Dan Kingsley. The Minnesota Department of Health will be contacting the city to set up an appointment to determine the next steps to take.
The city would like residents to know that “Providing safe, clean drinking water to our residents and local businesses has always been a top priority of the city. The water supply is routinely tested and complies with all regulatory standards set by the State of Minnesota under the MN Safe Drinking Water Act. Upon receiving the advisory letter, the council met to determine the best course of action to address the issue of manganese.”
A health advisory will be posted in the post office, at city hall and on the city’s website and Facebook page.
FIRE DEPARTMENT
Public Safety Director Ron Saxton reported that the fire department was notified that one of its gambling sites, Zorbaz, was robbed of its money. Although it is not a loss, it will take a while to recover the funds.
POLICE DEPARTMENT
Saxton also gave the police department update. He said the area blight issue is getting better with people cleaning up their yards.
Jordan Zempel will begin duty at the end of June. Zempel has four years of experience with a South Dakota police department. “We are done hiring for now, we have a pretty good roster,” said Saxton.
Vests have been acquired for officers and the city is waiting for reimbursement from the federal government in the amount of $3,200.
Training was attended recently in exchange for free automated external defibrillators and other quipment.
CITY HALL FACELIFT
A bid was approved for painting of the interior of the city hall building. Jared Gottlieb will paint the office, lobby and area near the front desk. Gottlieb’s bid includes all labor and materials.
Bids were also submitted for the removal of existing carpet and vinyl composite tile to be replaced with new vinyl throughout city hall. The bid of $10,138 from Floor To Ceiling was approved.
The exterior of the building is also in need of repair and/or updating but will be discussed when the city has more funding from the American Rescue Plan later in the year.
OTHER BUSINESS
Kingsley would like to remind boaters that the beach is not a place for parking boats.
The water tower project loan resolution and agreement of $25,000 were approved. The loan is for improvements to the water tower such as cleaning, repairing and painting.
The community recycling dumpster provided by Aitkin County and Waste Management previously located at Sunny’s was removed from the property. The business was getting covered with blown debris from the dumpsters on windy days. The dumpster is for the use of county and township residents as Hill City residents have recycling available. County Commissioner Ann Marcotte was requested to assist with finding a new “home” for the dumpsters.
City Clerk Tami Meyer said that Enbridge awarded the city a grant of $10,000 to use for the playground project and $1,000 for the city’s July 4 celebration. The Department of Natural Resources grant the city applied for was not awarded which means the city needs another $60,000 to complete the park project.
Meyer attended three hours of election training to be available if the city must hold a special election in between typical election times.
Several seats on the council are up for election this year. Candidates may file from Aug. 2 until Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. The election will be by mail-in ballots.
The city received bids for the cleaning of city hall and the community room. The motion to award the contract to Christina Cox with a bid of $135 per month passed unanimously with the exception of Lathrop who abstained.
Marcotte attended the meeting to inform the council that the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners had passed an Economic Development Grant opportunity earlier that day. The grants can be from $1,000 up to $20,000. The council will add this item to its agenda for its June 28 meeting.
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found at its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695.
The next regular meeting of the Hill City City Council will be June 28 at 6 p.m. with a work session beginning at 5 p.m.
