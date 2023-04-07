State Rep. Spencer Igo, R-Wabana Township, was elected chair of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) during a meeting March 29. Igo said he was looking forward to his new role as chair and to continue his work supporting communities on the Iron Range.
“It is an honor to serve as the new chair of the IRRRB and I am excited to continue work on creating amazing partnerships across our region that grow and attract business and opportunity,” said Igo. “The Iron Range is a special place and our communities deserve the support they need to reach their full, God-given potential. By working together, we can accomplish great things and usher in a new era of prosperity for the Northland where our businesses and schools are thriving, responsible mining is taking place and the Range is as strong as ever.”
The board serves in an advisory capacity providing oversight for the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation and includes the state senators and representatives elected from districts in which one-third or more of the residents reside within the IRRRB service area. The Senate appoints an additional member as well.
The IRRRB provides funding, including low or no interest loans and grants for businesses relocating or expanding in the region. It also provide grants to local units of government, education institutions and nonprofits that promote workforce development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.