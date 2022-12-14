Aitkin County residents have begun to receive their proposed property taxes for 2023. With next year’s increase, some decided to attend Aitkin City Council’s truth and taxation public hearing held on Dec. 5 to voice their concerns.
“In 2021 to 2023, my taxes more than doubled, said Donna Miller. “These aren’t little increases that we’re talking about.”
Another audience member mentioned, “Our taxes are going up because there are no businesses that are coming into this town.” Someone else added, “You’re taxing us out of our houses.”
Mayor Megan Workman replied, “The city does not assess your properties.” The county is responsible for assessing property values in the city of Aitkin and the rise in property taxes.
“You say our taxes went up because evaluations went up. Taxes should go up on your need to spend,” said another audience member. “Why can’t you go back and re-look at the budgets?”
City administrator Mike Skrbich replied, “our increase in the budget is less than inflation in the last year.”
Pam Schlagel asked during the public hearing, “Did we ever recoup the money from the building that had mold in it?” Council member Kathy Galliger replied that the city is still working on litigation.
Schlagel also asked about the Tibbitts property and if the city could sell and use the money. Council member Jason Henke said that the purchase was funded by grant money and unable to be resold.
Residents who are seeking clarification on their proposed taxes are advised to reach out to the auditor, which is listed on the property tax document.
Commercial Properties
“It used to be that a greater percentage of our money was coming from the commercial properties,” explained Workman. “Their valuation did not increase the same way that the personal properties were assessed.”
“Residential values went up way more than commercial values did,” added Skrbich. “We will continue to try to improve our tax base and to grow other revenue sources in the future. These are challenges that all small communities are facing, but we are moving toward a more sustainable future.”
For city residents, this means that residents, not business owners, are contributing more to the city’s taxes.
Aitkin Levy
The proposed levy increase for 2023 is 8.66% or around $1.8 million. The 2022 levy was 21.5%.
Julie Miller, 2023 Aitkin City Council member, addressed the room, “I personally am agreeing with you guys that 20% as a levy, I think it’s unacceptable… 3-5% is what we try to stick to. 20% for the people in this community is unbelievable.”
Struggling with expenses
“All cities are having a challenging time,” explained Skrbich. “There are people who did get hit by the increase more than others, but all cities are struggling with expenses. The city of St. Paul just approved a 15% levy trying to keep up with rising expenses.”
Other business
Approved by the council was a lift station pump replacement at $46,881.
The sidewalk ordinance will be on the next meeting agenda. Skrbich has some model language from police chief Paul Ryan ready for the city’s new ordinance.
The next regular meeting will be held on Dec. 19. Previous meeting minutes can be found online at www.ci.aitkin.mn.us/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.