Broderick Simonson, the e-cigarette prevention coordinator at McGregor High School, turned in his resignation.
This resignation was to be approved during a McGregor School Board special session on Nov. 14. However, discussion regarding his departure stopped the motion from being finalized.
“All I know is that he came to Cheryl (Meld) and said he didn’t feel that he was fit for it now,” said Superintendent Brad Johnson.
As for the impact Simonson has made, high school Principal Bob Staska said, “I guess as far as the vaping goes ... I’ve only caught one this year.” He also noted that “it seems to be better.”
The school board’s student representatives also had some input on the situation. “I’m actually part of that (anti-vaping) group,” said one of the representatives. “He does an awesome job with us. He makes teaching about this stuff and making stuff ... fun but also, we still get the job done.”
“Maybe (the board) should ask him to reconsider,” said board member Larry Doten.
“I would like you to do that,” replied the student representative.
Discussion on Simonson’s resignation was tabled until the next meeting on Monday, Nov. 28.
Approved Hires
The board approved the hiring of Junior High Boys Basketball Coach Cale Perrine, Junior High Girls Basketball Coach Clara Pawlak and STEM/Makerspace Specialist Holly Wold.
There was a discussion on Pawlak being new to coaching. “Being that Ms. Clara was very forthcoming with her (lack of) knowledge of basketball, is Amy going to be in the gym with her all the time?” asked board member Bethany Sellers.
“At this point, I don’t know how much support she’s going to need,” replied Staska. “I watched practice today, she was fine.”
Retirement
The council approved the retirement of bus driver Gayle Alquist. “Thanks Gayle, for her years of service,” said council member Liz Dean. It was also noted that she was a very good bus driver with the cleanest bus of them all.
Renovation Updates
Todd Richter, senior project manager from Nexus Solutions, gave the McGregor School Board an update on the renovations within the school.
“Overall, the project is mostly complete,” said Richter. “With Covid, we’ve had some delays in getting things. We just actually started the blower, the fan in the woodshop, this morning … Items like that are getting close to being complete.”
Richter also said that around 75-80% of the punch list to-dos are completed. Some unfinished projects include stair noses, a lost projector and a fume hood without a fan.
Other business
A memorandum of understanding regarding Joseph Wisotzke was approved by the council, with board member Jordan Moser voting no. This was regarding being reimbursed for a class Wisotzke took without prior approval from the board.
Brad Johnson spent time during the meeting reviewing the goals of the district.
An audit slide show was presented.
The next regular meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. Meetings are usually held in the high school library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.