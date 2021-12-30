A public hearing was held concerning a fee ordinance at the Dec. 14 meeting of the Hill City City Council. Sewer charges throughout the city will rise approximately 3%.
The city has four base rates: residential, residential township, metered and commercial. Rates for water were increased in 2020. Pavilion rental and camping site rates were also discussed.
LEVY REDUCTION
A state-required Truth in Taxation meeting was held next. The city is looking at reducing the levy by 6%.
Taxes from the school district will be less than proposed in the preliminary levy.
The city has a current unallocated fund balance of approximately $700,000. The unallocated fund balance is growing which concerns past council member, Wayne Lindquist. He would like to see the unallocated money on the account balance sheet be allocated to a fund, be invested somewhere to get a better interest rate or allocated as seed money for grants.
Robert Zaun, a financial advisor from Edward Jones in Grand Rapids, was a guest speaker. Investments such as bonds, certificates of deposit and insurance rates were discussed.
PUBLIC SAFETY DIRECTOR
Hill City resident, Bill Becker, inquired about the $7,500 per year salary the city is proposing for the advertised position of public safety director. The response from the council was the fire chief makes $1,800 per year and that a public safety director would assist police officers, emergency management staff and first responders. This position would require approximately 10-20 hours per month.
Mayor Lathrop said “Adding one more person to the pool can help bridge the community together.”
When asked about rumors concerning this position and the current police chief, Lathrop said “Anything we do here is public information. We want to be as transparent as possible.”
Becker also made a request for all city employment opportunity job descriptions to be posted at the Post Office. Mayor Lathrop stated that the full job descriptions are available at city hall and the city’s website and Facebook page.
Several applications have been sent to individuals requesting them through Facebook. One completed application had been received as of meeting time. An interview committee began the interview process including background checks the week of Dec. 20.
A Spang Township board member, Anita Sonaglia, had concerns also. Sonaglia asked how much power the public safety director would have over the fire chief as the township has an excellent working relationship with the fire chief. Sonaglia also spoke about “shopping” local. If the city plans any investing, she suggested keeping the city’s fund balance in the local bank. “We have to hold each other together,” Sonaglia said.
The city is also accepting applications for a police officer for 32 hours per week.
WATER AND SEWER
George Casper, head of maintenance, gave a water and sewer report. A pump at the lift station is in need of replacement. After comparing prices and considering the rate of inflation, Casper recommended the city buy two pumps at the rate of $19,750 and $800 for delivery and installation with that price only being “good” through the end of the year.
Dan Kingsley made a motion to approve, the motion was seconded by council member Lin Benson and approved unanimously.
fire department
The fire department had eight medical calls and one fire call for the month. Mark Meyer will be filling the position created by the retirement of longtime member of the Hill City Volunteer Fire Department, Tom Fasteland.
POLICE DEPARTMENT
Police chief Josh Kimball was not present at the meeting but stated in his report that he participated in the Drug Take Back program held at the school. This was conducted in conjunction with the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department.
The report also stated that there were 16 traffic stops, two agency assists, one suspicion complaint, one property exchange, one public assist, one motorist assist, three vehicles in the ditch, one bad check and one shooting complaint.
An emergency meeting of the Hill City City Council was called recently by Mayor Lathrop. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss a grievance from Local 31, (a union located in Duluth that represents the City of Hill City police chief) about police chief Josh Kimball being issued a five working day suspension without pay (received Nov. 19). A meeting was being scheduled with Local 31 at press time.
Kimball’s contract will be terminated on Dec. 31 at midnight.
The council discussed the transition period and a possible interim public safety director keeping the public’s safety as the number one priority.
CLERK/TREASURER UPDATE
Tami Meyer, clerk/treasurer, gave an update on the new copy machine in use by the city.
Meyer also informed the council that the hand-held meter reader equipment was broken and a loaner is being used for the time being to do the billing. Meyer has requested information on new hand-held equipment.
TREEHOUSE
The land use committee asked if a treehouse would require a building permit. An example was mentioned of an “elaborate structure” in progress. Meyer told the committee that the person did come to the city to ask if a permit would be necessary and she told them no, not for a treehouse. Going forward, building permit questions will be directed to the zoning committee.
PARK IMPROVEMENT
The playground update was discussed. Current donations toward the park project total $20,000. Meyer asked the council for additional funding.
The park committee has been getting quotes for playground equipment from several different companies; those will be presented to the council at an upcoming meeting. The committee also went to the park and chose four locations where the bunk houses could be located on the hill.
A 50/50 Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Recreation Grant is available and the council spoke of fundraising options in order to reach a budget of $100,000-$130,000 for completion of the updated playground.
Kingsley suggested a dollar-for-dollar match with community donations, either monetary or in-kind, up to $35,000 with the opportunity to revisit funding for the park improvement project in January. The motion passed.
The committee meets the first Thursday of every month.
EVENTS AND RECREATION
The events and recreation committee gave an update on the Winter in the Park event held Dec. 12. The medallion hunt is ongoing with clues posted to the Hill City Facebook page.
Planning is in the works for spring events and Hill City’s 4th of July event. The committee is looking to contract the White Sidewalls as musical entertainment for July’s event. Ideas about how to offset the cost of the musical group were discussed. The event committee is seeking additional volunteers.
NIELSEN COMPLAINT
T. Nielsen talked to the council at its regular meeting Nov. 9, about a few different issues; blight, storing personal items on city park property, complaints about the water at his house, the unallocated money on the account balance sheet, and putting cameras on the flagpole at the park.
The council discussed the storing of personal items on city park property. The land use committee will investigate.
COMMUNITY GARDEN
Two years ago the community garden was started, paid for entirely with donations of time, equipment and money. Water access has recently been added to the garden area and other items are in the works. Another community garden will be located at the school.
Council member Lin Benson stated that she has received positive feedback from the community about the garden.
DUMP STATION UPDATE
This past summer, 453 people used the dump station. The only issue mentioned was the key not always being returned in the appropriate way.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other new business, a Lakes and Pines water vendor program was on the agenda as an option for residents to receive assistance on their utility bills. After some discussion, the program was tabled until more information is received.
Still waiting for a sign… the council was asked to allocate funds to finish a sign project. The mayor said the large sign would be a convenient way to get messages to the community. The school has offered to pay a portion of the cost. The approximate total cost of the electronic sign is $60,000-$70,000 needed to complete the project. The council will speak with Rep. Dale Lueck about sign placement in Bear Park, otherwise it will be placed at the hydraulic shop. Lathrop said the council could possibly match the contributions for the sign dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000. A motion to approve the sign project was passed.
A letter from Hill City resident Randy Landrus concerning a water charge for an empty building was addressed. The response from the mayor was “If it’s connected, it’s a charge.”
The next regular meeting of the Hill City City Council is Jan. 11, 2022.
