Aitkin County Revitalization Grants were on the agenda for the Aitkin Retail Committee March 7.
The purpose of this grant fund is to help support local businesses to upgrade/revitalize the outside presence of their business property in the community in an effort to drive economic growth. For more information or to request an application, contact Aitkin County Economic Development Coordinator Mark Jeffers at 218-531-6188 or email mark.jeffers@co.aitkin.mn.us.
Business after hours
A business after hours event will be held at the Jaques Art Center Thursday, March 23 from 5-7 p.m.. This event is open to the public.
The Jaques Art Center is located at 121 Second St. NW in the shadow of the Aitkin water tower. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. Free admission.
Green Owl
anniversary
The Green Owl Gallery, downtown Aitkin, will celebrate its fourth year in business on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
There will be live music provided by Mike and Jan Cherry from 12-2 p.m. and local authors will be on hand from 12-3 p.m.
Chamber annual meeting
The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting Friday, April 28 at The 40 Club Convention Center.
Awards to be presented are the business of the year and the Warren Potter award to a person who has committed a significant part of their life/career to advocating for Aitkin.
Spring open house
A spring open house event will be held Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. The committee is hoping to pass out trees at area businesses on Earth Day (Saturday).
tour of
opportunities
The Tour of Opportunities is slated for Friday, May 5 from 12-5 p.m. at The Ripple Center in downtown Aitkin.
The event is an open house to show entrepreneurs investment and rental properties that are available within the city of Aitkin and get resources to start their business.
other business
The committee is developing a marketing plan for Aitkin when the MnDOT reconstruction project takes place. The project is a major reconstruct of Hwys. 169 and 210 from Aitkin to north of Hassman (see www.dot.state.mn.us/d3/projects/aitkin-hassman/index.html). Eleven miles of road surface will be reconstructed with a stronger, concrete overlay material according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). Shoulders will be widened and drainage will be repaired/replaced.
