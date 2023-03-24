Aitkin County Revitalization Grants were on the agenda for the Aitkin Retail Committee March 7.

The purpose of this grant fund is to help support local businesses to upgrade/revitalize the outside presence of their business property in the community in an effort to drive economic growth. For more information or to request an application, contact Aitkin County Economic Development Coordinator Mark Jeffers at 218-531-6188 or email mark.jeffers@co.aitkin.mn.us.

