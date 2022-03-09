Riverwood expansion project unveiled

Preliminary details on the proposed Riverwood Healthcare expansion projects were presented at the McGregor City Council meeting on March 1.
Casey Johnson, chief financial officer for Riverwood and Thomas Mayfield, a financial advisor for Riverwood, employed by National Healthcare Capital, requested the city’s consideration of serving as a conduit issuer for the new projects. Conduit financing is a means for private companies, nonprofit organizations and public entities to raise capital via tax-exempt municipal bonds to fund large-scale projects, which typically benefit the general public.
Johnson explained the recommendations of Riverwood’s master facilities process included “a two-part project.” First, to expand surgical services on the Aitkin campus and then to replace the current Riverwood McGregor Clinic with a new, modernized facility on land located north on Hwy. 210.
Early planning for the McGregor project includes a design phase to begin in July, the bid process ending in May 2023 and construction estimated between May 2023 and July 2024. Groundbreaking for the Aitkin campus expansion is slated to begin as early as this summer.
“What we’re looking for tonight is to figure out if we can work with the city on obtaining some tax-exempt revenue bonds to help finance both projects,” said Johnson.
“Units of government, under Minnesota and federal law, have the ability to issue tax-exempt financing,” explained Mayfield. “The city helped Riverwood in 2005 and 2016. The key metric is for the tax-exempt debt to provide a second federal tax advantage called bank qualification, which provides improved rates when the debt is sold to a bank, which is Riverwood’s plan. In order to be both tax-exempt and bank-qualified, the financing by each public entity must be less than $10 million per calendar year.”
Riverwood is seeking help from five communities: McGregor, Aitkin, Palisade, Garrison and Tamarack. “We are looking for more than $50 million worth of financing and we can take advantage of whatever capacity each community has, if they are willing to provide it, after they have taken care of their own needs,” concluded Mayfield.
It was explained there would be no conceivable liability for the city or its taxpayers. The cost of bond attorneys or financial advisors retained by the city would be covered by Riverwood. The council was agreeable aboutºß proceeding with the request. A public hearing will be held on the issue at a later date when official action will be taken on the matter.
Mayor Dake Olson asked what the plans were for the current Riverwood Clinic in McGregor after the new clinic opens. Johnson explained Riverwood is open to suggestions and in working with partners who may have ideas for the space. Olson expressed an interest in the property to help meet housing needs in the area. “That is a great idea,” said Johnson. “We need more housing in our community, and that impacts us as well.”
OLD BUSINESS
Olson reported an inspection had been completed on a house on Main Street, which is in a state of disrepair. The county inspector recommended condemning the property. The issue will go before a judge who will determine if adequate renovations can be made by the homeowner within a designated period of time. If the property owner fails to fix the deficiencies within the timeframe, the property can be demolished.
SEWER AND WATER
McGregor City Head of Maintenance, Jeff Budnick, reported the sewer line in front of AutoSmith’s froze and was jetted out at a cost of $200. Budnick will work with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on possible future draining of a pond in McGregor. It was noted there are a few homes in McGregor that aren’t hooked up to city water. Clerk, Brittany Sorensen, will follow up on the ordinance regarding requirements for city water hook-up and report back.
COMMUNITY CENTER
The council discussed external cosmetic repairs and the need for a structural engineer to look at the floor and foundation of the community center. Sorensen will produce a summary of revenue from rentals for the community center from 2017 through present for review. The contract with the McGregor Lions Club will be revisited.
STREETS
Commissioner Bob Merritt shared concerns on the location of the crosswalk on the overpass. Olson will follow up with the department of transportation.
AIRPORT
The council unanimously approved the annual airport maintenance operation contract.
LIBRARY
Commissioner Deb Hagen reported the library board needs more members. The Disney mural needs to be painted over for liability issues. The library board, “with a heavy heart,” voted unanimously to remove a large tree in front of the library, which had been planted in memory of a community member. The board will determine a replacement memorial for the individual. Budnick will follow up on tree removal.
FIRE DEPARTMENT AND AMBULANCE
The council unanimously approved payment for the city’s share of the fire department’s 2022 fire protection tax levy in the amount of $4,321.45. Olson explained each township pays its fire protection levy based on the property tax valuation of the township. Olson suggested the city consider contributing more toward fire department administrative expenses. The topic will be addressed in future budget meetings.
Amanda Sample, McGregor Area Ambulance Service crew chief, reported the new defibrillator monitors have been received and training is ongoing. Dr. James Harris, Riverwood and the medical director of the ambulance department, will work with the department on further training and on a policy for their use prior to putting them into service.
Sample requested funding for trauma supplies for the school in the case of a mass casualty event in the amount of $2,000. Additional funding is being secured through grant requests. Sample also requested up to $150 for paint supplies. The funding requests were unanimously approved.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council approved the installment of external equipment at Bartopp Properties’ Car Wash, provided the equipment is not a noise nuisance.
Olson commented on recent inquiries about the purchase of lots behind the cemetery. It was determined interested parties should submit a proposal outlining the intended property use to the city for consideration.
Olson suggested the city acquire some tax-forfeited lots from the county. The lots are located west of the water tower within the wellhead protection zone. He will report back to the council.
CLERK’S REPORT
The council adopted a resolution to reestablish precincts and the polling place of the McGregor Community Center for the city of McGregor. The council also adopted a resolution to revoke mail-in voting effective immediately for the city of McGregor.
Sorensen requested approval to transfer funds for 2021 from the fire department ($5,637) and the ambulance department ($11,812) to replace operating expenses paid from the city’s general fund. The funds will be transferred quarterly going forward as recommended by the auditing firm. Sorensen also requested a transfer of $100,000 from the water and sewer department to replace expenses paid from the general fund.
