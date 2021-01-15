Officer Paul Ryan, an assistant chief of police, was announced as the acting chief of police at the Jan. 4 regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council.
City Administrator Rose Beverly said that Ryan will be offered the position officially once the job posting is revised – changing it from an hourly to a salaried position.
Ryan fills the hole left when Tim Catlin resigned and retired last month after 38 years with the city.
Also at the meeting, new Aitkin City Council member Jason Henke and incoming Mayor Megan Workman were sworn in.
Beverly formally introduced Aitkin Fire Chief Brian Pisarek and Street Commissioner Bob Nicko to the incoming council member and Workman.
Commissioner Joel Hyytinen was approved for reappointment to the Public Utilities Commission.
A contract was approved with Madden Galanter Hansen LLP, who will be the city’s consultant for union negotiations and personnel.
LEXIPOL CONTRACT
The council approved the police department’s plan to contract with the private risk management firm Lexipol. The Frisco, Texas-based firm provides policy manuals, training bulletins, and consulting services to law enforcement agencies, fire departments and other public safety departments. Lexipol currently contracts with 8,100 public safety agencies and municipalities nationwide.
In 2019, Praetorian Digital, a 20-year-old digital media company, merged with Lexipol to facilitate the delivery of police training materials. That integration created one of the largest available sources of information for public sector agencies.
Then, in December 2020, Lexipol acquired Cordico, which provides mental health and wellness services for first responders, greatly expanding resources focused on mental and emotional wellbeing for police, fire and other high-stress professions.
Ryan spoke briefly to the council before the vote, saying that Lexipol would ensure that Aitkin Police Department policies were consistent with the most up to date state statutes, and would handle integration of any state policy changes, ensuring that the agency has the most current policies in place.
This will save salary dollars and protect the agency from risk, Ryan said.
He also said the the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department contracted with the same company in 2019.
The next Aitkin City Council meeting will be Jan. 18 at the Aitkin Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.